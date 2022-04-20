Last week the gavel fell for the final time on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly, ending the annual 90-day session to establish new laws in the state.
Charles County saw a number of bills passed including measures to provide a new park in Waldorf and a study of public-private partnerships.
“The session went really well for Charles County,” Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) told Southern Maryland News.
Senate Bill 916, cross-filed as House Bill 739, passed unanimously on on April 11. The bill will establish a workgroup to study the viability of public-private partnerships for school construction and maintenance programs and present recommendations by the end of the year. Local and state officials will receive the report.
“I think it’s bringing us into the fold, this is what works in other counties,” Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said.
If the committee recommends the county develop a public-private partnership plan for school construction, Charles would become the second county to do so following Prince George’s County, which established its program last year.
The town of Waldorf can also expect to see the development of a new park with passage of a broader state-level bill aimed at addressing capacity and infrastructure concerns with the Maryland Parks Service.
The Great Maryland Outdoors Act was cosponsored by 32 senators including Ellis and Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D–Prince George’s, Charles).
Included in the bill is the establishment of a state partnership park at O’Donnell Lake in Waldorf.
A state partnership park is a park managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources in partnership with a local government, bi-county agency or nonprofit organization.
The bill was signed into law on April 9.
Alcoholic beverage licenses are set to see a number of changes after two bills passed the general assembly.
Senate Bill 965 allows holders of a Class B restaurant, bar or bar/restaurant license in Charles County to hold a second Class B license.
Patterson said that providing the second license was a matter of equity to help small businesses in the county.
House Bill 1116, sponsored by the Charles County delegation, allows for the Charles liquor board to hold a license in suspension for up to a year.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the bill would assist rural residents by ensuring stores that also sell grocery items don’t disappear from the area.
Other bills that passed the assembly included a measure to allow Sunday hunting during Maryland’s open season periods in Charles County.
Now passed through the assembly, the bills can become law through signage by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) or pass into law without his signature or veto.
Several local organizations also received funds through bond initiatives from the General Assembly.
Poiema Recovery Institute received $600,000 to put toward future expansion of recovery homes and other restorative projects.
The Indian Head Grocer Initiative received $300,000 for its ongoing efforts to establish a grocery store in the town of Indian Head.
Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate, received $250,000 for renovations to its facility in Waldorf.
A complete list of bond initiatives for the county and across the state can be found on the Maryland General Assembly website.
