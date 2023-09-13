An injunction that prevents Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) from having any input on the job status of County Administrator Mark Belton was upheld in Charles County Circuit Court on Sept. 8.
Former Prince George’s County Circuit Judge Leo E. Green Jr. made the ruling in a case that has become the defining factor in the first year of the new board of Charles County commissioners and cost tax prayers $1.35 million so far since the start of the legal proceedings.
The decision leaves in place a preliminary injunction that enforces the prompt and remedial actions taken by the board in a June 2020 closed session that barred Coates from having any say in the job status of Belton.
Coates was barred from decision’s involving Belton’s status with the county after commissioners were made aware of the results of a report from Bernadette Sargeant, partner at Stinson LLP, compiled in May 2020 that alleged Coates engaged in racially abusive conduct toward Belton.
Mariam Tadros, the attorney representing Coates, called the decision three years ago “arbitrary and capricious,” and likened Sargeant to a press secretary for the county.
“The enactment of the prompt remedial action was an ambush on my client,” Tadros told the judge, adding that the action was not properly enacted and that no sunset provision had been added.
However, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) stated when called to testify by the defense that Alexis Blackwell, human resources director, hired Sargeant to perform the investigation and that he did not have any input in her involvement.
Andrew Levy, attorney for Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling” (D) and Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D), argued that the board enacted the prompt remedial action as a part of its administrative functions.
Levy also added that Coates admitted in deposition that the board does perform administrative functions.
The Sept. 8 hearing also featured several hours of testimony from Stewart, which shed new light into the events before and during a contentious Dec. 13, 2022, closed session meeting.
Stewart remarked that the schedule for the meeting had been changed the day before to include only a closed session to discuss personnel matters, wiping out the original agenda that was originally laid out as a series of briefings from various county departments on their work.
Stewart recalled that the late change to the meeting was unusual.
“The only time in my experience where we had to add something was during COVID,” Stewart said.
Stewart added that once the board went into closed session, there was an issue of who would be in the room during the closed session.
Mark Belton, who was present that day, walked out of the room while county attorney Wes Adam stayed, she said.
Collins stated in his own testimony that he had asked Adams to leave because he was the subject of one of the personnel matters, but Adams elected to remain in the room.
Collins then began to read a motion to fire Adams, but was rebuked by Stewart and Bowling as the commissioners only have the authority to hire or fire the county administrator.
Collins then attempted to read a motion to remove Belton from office, but was similarly rebuked due to Coates’ involvement, which would have violated terms of the prompt and remedial action from 2020 which barred her from participating in matters involving Belton's job status.
While the Sept. 8 hearing kept the injunction in place, questions remain on when the case will draw to a close.
According to Maryland Case Search, a follow-up hearing is scheduled for next Monday, Sept. 18.