A pair of Charles County commissioners have filed an injunction in an attempt to prevent a censured commissioner from participating in a vote on the job status of Mark Belton, county administrator.
Commissioners Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) and Amanda M. Stewart (D) filed the request for an injunction against Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) on Dec. 30 in Charles County Circuit Court.
“It’s really sad that it has come to this. That my colleagues cannot do the right thing,” Bowling told Southern Maryland News.
According to a copy of the 26-page complaint obtained by Southern Maryland News, the commissioners have asked the court to declare that the censured commissioner, who was identified as Coates by local TV station WJLA-TV, is not allowed to have any input on the job status of Belton.
All of the commissioners have continued to decline to reveal the identity of the censured commissioner, citing potential legal actions. However, minutes from a June 2020 meeting seem to indicate that Coates was indeed the commissioner who was censured.
The new document also shed light on the events leading up to a chaotic Charles County commissioner meeting on Dec. 13 last month.
According to the complaint, Belton, who is white, filed a complaint of racial discrimination with the Charles County Human Resources Department alleging a pattern of mistreatment by a commissioner.
“The commissioner made no secret of their disdain for, and mistrust of, Mr. Belton because of his race,” the complaint read.
The document went on to state that that the commissioner made their own discrimination complaint against Belton shortly after they learned of Belton’s original complaint.
The board then brought in Bernadette Sargeant, a Washington, D.C., attorney, to perform an independent investigation of all claims. She presented her findings on May 25, 2020, in a 27-page written report that affirmed Belton’s complaint.
“Mark Belton’s allegation that he has been subjected to an abusive hostile work environment created by Commissioner [NAME REDACTED] has been substantiated ... as detailed in this report, the information obtained through this investigation that supports these conclusions is overwhelming,” Sargeant is quoted as saying in the complaint.
Her report also found that the complaint made by the commissioner against Belton was not substantiated.
Sargeant’s report was entered as an exhibit in this case, but the document was sealed, according to Maryland Case Search.
“Every other commissioner on the board of county commissioners, including Commissioner [Amanda] Stewart, praised Belton’s performance as county administrator and his working relationship with each of them,” Sargeant added.
The report added the investigation “revealed many examples of direct racial bias and lack of credibility on the part of Commissioner [NAME REDACTED],” the complaint read.
The report led to a June 9, 2020, vote to censure Coates and passed changes to the commissioners’ rules of procedures to prohibit discrimination, harassment and bullying directed at county employees by any commissioner.
The amendment also created a complaint process to bring attention to any bullying and empowered the county’s director of human resources to investigate bullying claims.
Commissioners also voted to exclude Coates against Belton from having any input on “any decision making, performance evaluations, contact negotiations, or any other employed decisions concerning [Mr. Belton]” due to the alleged discrimination by Coates.
The actions also imposed a no-contact order between Belton and the commissioner, and required that any policy initiatives and requests of staff made by Coates be forwarded through the commissioner president or vice president. No sunset provisions were added to the new procedures, the complaint stated.
The vote on both measures passed 4-1 with Bowling, Stewart, Collins and then Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) voting yes, while Coates was the lone no vote.
The complaint called the attempt to discuss Belton’s employment status during the Dec. 13 meeting “a flagrant violation of the board’s June 2020 Prompt and Remedial Action.”
Coates declined to comment on this story and has not returned multiple requests for interviews since last month.
When asked about the complaint, Stewart told Southern Maryland News she was looking forward to her day in court.
“I do believe that Commissioner Bowling and I are in the right, protecting all employees from bullying,” Stewart said.
When asked by Southern Maryland News, Patterson said he lamented the situation.
“I think it’s unfortunate that we’re talking past each other and not working with each other,” the new commissioner said.
Calls for comment from Collins were not returned by press time.
The complaint added that Stewart and Bowling sought an injunction to avoid a second attempt to fire Belton, who is on administrative leave until Jan. 10, when the commissioners are scheduled to meet for the first time in 2023.
While the complaint states that a second attempt could come as early as Jan. 10, no agenda has yet been announced.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews