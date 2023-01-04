New board sworn in

Ralph E. Patterson II (D), left, officially joined the Charles County Board of County Commissioners on Dec.6. Patterson started his first term as District 4 representative after defeating former Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci in July and Republican challenger Stacey A. Lehn in the November General Election. Other commissioners re-elected, all Democrats, are Thomasina “Sina” Coates, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Amanda Stewart and Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III.

 STAFF PHOTOs BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A pair of Charles County commissioners have filed an injunction in an attempt to prevent a censured commissioner from participating in a vote on the job status of Mark Belton, county administrator.

Commissioners Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) and Amanda M. Stewart (D) filed the request for an injunction against Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) on Dec. 30 in Charles County Circuit Court.


