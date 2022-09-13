A planned festival at a private gun range in Welcome has been postponed after Charles County government obtained an injunction against the event organizer on Sept. 9.
The cancelation of the Sept. 11 event was confirmed in an Instagram post by Mark “Choppa” Manley, founder of the Choppa Community, a Black-owned organization dedicated to advocating for gun ownership in the community.
“There has just been an emergency order to shut down Choppa Day, they’re using scare tactics such as locking up myself and my wife and harassing attendees of my event,” Manley said in a video posted on the group’s social media page.
The event was supposed to include a DJ, shooting competitions, permit classes and other events at a property in the 5800 block of Firetower Road.
It was scheduled to coincide with Manley’s birthday, according to a flyer posted on the group's Instagram page.
According to a copy of the injunction obtained by Southern Maryland News, the county argued that Manley did not have sufficient permits to operate the range on his property.
The document further explained that Charles County zoning ordinance allows a rifle and pistol range or other recreational activities using weapons to be conducted within the Agricultural Conservation Zone, only with a special exemption and use and occupancy permit approved by the Charles County Board of Appeals.
The injunction further stated that the event could go forward without firearm activities and that further firearm activities on the property must cease until the special exemption is granted.
Manley confirmed the range’s closure to Southern Maryland News on Tuesday but did not make any further comments.
Southern Maryland News obtained a copy of a letter from the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management sent to Lethal & Legal LLC on Sept. 2 in response to a request for approval of the Choppa Day event that echoed the need for a special exemption.
The letter further stated that Manley was informed of the need for an exemption as far back as Sept. 29, 2021.
According to Jessica Andritz, associate county attorney for Charles County, outdoor rifle and pistol ranges are allowed as long as adjacent areas are predominantly undeveloped or occupied by low-intensity land such as agriculture.
County code also states that facilities must be constructed to eliminate all danger to people and property from flying projectiles.
Friday’s ruling was the latest in a year-long battle between Manley and neighboring residents concerned for their safety due to the range’s operation.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office served four calls for service for the sound of gunshots in the area between August 2021 and last month.
Residents say they hear gunshots from the property almost every day, but the sound of gunfire on Sundays has been described as particularly disruptive.
“A lot of the neighbors call it shooting Sunday,” Peggy Williams of Welcome told Southern Maryland News.
Williams said she has nearly 50 recordings of the sounds coming from the property, which some neighbors said starts as early as 10 a.m. and can go well into the evening.
Williams organized a petition of nearly 40 residents seeking the range be shut down due to unbearable noise and safety concerns from the possibility of stray bullets in a residential area.
“It sounds like I’m in a war zone,” Michael Young of Welcome said.
“Can’t have friends over, can’t have people over because all you hear is gunshots all day long,” Young continued.
“A ricochet bullet can go through anyone,” Mike Meehan, also of Welcome, said.