The Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division is investigating a pursuit in Charles County that led to the death of a woman on Thursday, Jan. 20.
According to a press release by Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry on St. Charles Parkway near st. Ignatius Drive.
The car pulled into a parking lot, but failed to stop and suddenly accelerated through the parking lot before stopping and quickly reversing toward the officer’s car.
“The driver then went forward and began driving on St. Charles Parkway at a very high rate of speed,” according to the release. Officers gave chase and temporarily lost sight of the Camry after it passed another vehicle near a curve of the road and later crashed.
The driver, Joseph Eugene Penn, 41, of Suitland, fled from the scene and was later located in a nearby neighborhood with minor injuries and transported to a local hospital.
An unidentified woman in her early 50s who was a passenger in the car was found near the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.
Officers and emergency medical personnel performed life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, the woman’s identity has been withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
According to the release, investigators believe narcotics may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
Investigators found Penn had an open warrant through Charles County Circuit Court for failure to appear on a felony theft case and another active civil warrant.
Any additional charges against Penn are being reviewed in consultation with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The office of Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) also issued a statement on Friday announcing their investigation into the crash.
“The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit that occurred Thursday night in Charles County,” the release read.
Members of the Independent Investigations Division and the Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the incident.