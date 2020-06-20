Issue Post Office to close for good June 27

The Postal Service is seeking community input as part of the administrative requirement for officially discontinuing the Issue Post Office, located at 15800 Cobb Island Road, effective June 27, according to a Postal Service press release.
The closure, if approved, will not affect mail delivery. Issue Post Office customers may continue to use Issue as the last line of their delivery address, with 20645 as the ZIP Code. Retail services will be available at the Newburg Post Office at 12179 Rock Point Road. The phone number at the Newburg Post Office is 301-934-8463.
The meeting, scheduled for Monday, June 22, will be conducted as a virtual meeting via telephone. Postal representatives will be available. Call-in users will be able to listen to a brief presentation and ask questions about the Issue postal facility.
Postal representatives will be available on June 22 from 1 to 1:40 p.m. to answer questions and provide information.
Callers can join this meeting by dialing 1-678-317-3330 or 1-669-216-1583 and enter Meeting ID No. 1616834467 and Password No. 955232 when prompted. This is a toll-free number.
Tips for the virtual meeting:
• Use a phone that has a mute button to reduce background noise.
• No apps or software is necessary — just a touch-tone phone.
• Asking a question? Be patient. When called upon, identify yourself and your connection to this office such as former box holder, local resident or other.
Other questions about the Issue Post Office may be directed to Postmaster Yvonne Dyson at 301-753-1870.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, according to the press release.