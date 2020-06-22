Issue Post Office to temporarily close June 27

The Issue Post Office will be temporarily closing on June 27, 2020, three days before the expiration of the lease on June 30, according to a U.S. Postal Service press release.
A virtual meeting was conducted on June 22 via telephone to answer customers questions and concerns about their mail, their new designated location and when they need to stop using the current location.
Customers were informed the Newburg Post Office — located at 12179 Rock Point Road — is their new temporary postal location. The Newburg location has a 24-hour lobby, adding a factor of convenience for customers.
John Horn, the postmaster of the Dunkirk Post Office in Calvert County, said the office “received a notification” from the property owners to vacate at the end of the month, essentially forcing the office’s closure.
“They were going to redevelop that property,” Horn said about the temporary closure. “We submitted a proposal to relocate temporarily until a new facility can be found. ... We will be putting in temporary boxes at Newburg Post Office.”
Horn told listeners rural delivery customers will “not see any change” in their services, and customers will be able to pick up keys for their Newburg boxes on Monday, June 29.
“[Customers can] pick up keys starting on Monday,” Horn said about relocating to the Newburg Post Office. “They will have to talk to the postmaster and show ID.”
He added that the Issue Post Office is currently working to secure another location in the near future. “We are working to secure property to lease space for another post office, or possibly put up a temporary smaller unit post office for customers,” he said.
For additional questions or concerns regarding the matter, contact postmaster Yvonne Dyson at 301-753-1870.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD