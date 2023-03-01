Parents and students gathered at J.C. Parks Elementary in Indian Head on Tuesday for a special event celebrating Black history.
The school came together to host “Black History Night,” a program which included arts and crafts, a student-led “Blacks in Wax” exhibit and more.
Rachel Hall, art teacher at the school, told Southern Maryland News the event was born out of an idea to celebrate Black history at the school.
“Me and a guidance counselor that is no longer here got together and we said, 'Hey let’s try to do something special for the students,'” Hall said.
Hall led of one four stations during the event, guiding students on the creation of “Mustang Chains,” which were plastic chains adorned with the school’s mascot, a Mustang.
Hall said the inspiration came from jewelry usually seen worn by hip-hop artists.
“We thought we could play off of that, have the kids design and make little classic chains with Mustangs connected to it,” Hall said.
Tuesday’s event was the first in-person Black History Night event since the pandemic, and families responded by filling the cafeteria at Parks Elementary to capacity for a pre-event dinner and a performance by Drew Anderson, a veteran educator and entertainer with Arts for Learning Maryland.
Anderson specializes in making parodies of popular sounds as part of his “Get C.R.U.N.K.” assembly.
Anderson, who said the name stands for creative, rapacious, unified, natural and knowledgable, uses beats from popular songs to create educational and positive messages for students.
“I give them a bunch of songs based on songs they might have heard on the radio, like from Cardi B, Childish Gambino and Young Jeezy, but all of my lyrics are about [stopping] bullying or being positive or getting on the honor roll,” he said.
Anderson recently participated in Arts for Learning Maryland’s “Blacktastic!” program celebrating great figures in Black history from Maryland.
He represented Matthew Henson, a Black explorer from Nanjemoy who was credited as the first Black man to reach the North Pole.
Anderson also took time during the assembly to promote his new play, “Push the Button,” which debuts at The Keegan Theatre in Washington, D.C., from March 25 to April 7.
The centerpiece of the event was a “Blacks in Wax” exhibit where fourth- and fifth-graders dressed up as famous Black Americans such as Simone Biles, Aretha Franklin and Jimi Hendrix, and lined one of the hallways of the school. The students would stand in place until a museum visitor stepped on a “button” placed on the floor in front of them.
When the button was activated, the students would recite facts they learned about their chosen historical figure.
Kathryn Bohannon, music teacher at J.C. Parks Elementary, said students did research both in the school library and outside of school to develop their personas.
“I think they learned a lot about their own history and also Black history in general. … They’ve seen what they want to live up to and the legacy of others,” Bohannon said.
The event also featured a presentation by Eddie Hall, Indian Head native and author of “Life in Trees: A timeless guide for essential knowledge.”
Hall said he got the idea for the book last year when he was a junior at Henry E. Lackey High School, and wrote the book while recovering from a knee injury suffered while running track for the school.
The Lackey senior told Southern Maryland News he hoped the students learned from his story that they could do anything, big or small.