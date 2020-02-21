John Thiem Sr. has made it his mission to provide a place to help men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, so others won’t know the pain of losing a child to addiction the way he has.
Thiem’s daughter Carol died from suicide related to alcohol and depression in 1991.
Twelve years later, the tragedy repeated itself with his son, John “J.P.” Thiem Jr.
“He ended up involved in drugs and alcohol, and by the time he was 28, he had been incarcerated, he had been rehabbed,” Thiem said. “He was at the point where I thought he was really, really heading toward — I thought — a good chance at sobriety. I talked to him on Monday night, and he was really happy about sobriety. Two days later … he died from an overdose.”
Thiem said what was needed was a place for men to recover and turn their lives around after becoming sober. A place of strict rules, because, Thiem said, what people need most in the early stages of recovery is discipline to keep them from falling back on old habits.
“We started this whole idea – Doug [Hughes] and myself and John [Coller] — at a Panera’s one evening in November 2011. I mentioned to them that I would really like to have some sort of men’s recovery home here,” Thiem said.
Years later, Thiem’s dream has become a reality with the creation of the J.P. Home, a recovery house for men seeking to turn their lives around.
Thiem said the J.P. Home is modeled on “The Men’s Home” in Alexandria, Va., which has been in existence for over 65 years, and utilizes a 12-step program.
Thiem said the point of the J.P. Home is that it is not a rehab center. Its function is post-rehab.
“I saw, at local rehabs, people who I thought were doing a fantastic job of getting sober, and doing very well at life, and somewhere between leaving that facility and a very short time afterward, going back [on drugs or alcohol] by going back to the same environment, and drifting away from the recovery community,” Thiem said.
It wasn’t easy getting to that point, however. A series of small fundraisers, beginning in spring 2012, helped generate the initial seed capital for the 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“For a few years, we were promoting this when we didn’t even have a home. This shows how much the community, including many people in the recovery community, really believed in us,” Thiem said.
Two years later, they were able to open the doors of their first location in Waldorf.
When things fell through with the other site, they were able to sign a mortgage on a house across the street in Nov. 2017, and in May 2018, they moved into their current location.
The current facility can house up to seven men, with six in shared rooms and the senior resident having their own room.
The J.P. Home runs entirely on private donations, and doesn’t receive any governmental funding, said Doug Hughes, secretary for the J.P. Home’s board of directors. Because of that, they have more discretion in terms of enforcement of rules.
“That way, we don’t have to deal with them giving their input on how we should be run,” Hughes said. “All of our donations are through private individuals or corporations. We have received a couple grants, but there are no strings attached to those.”
There are many rules at the J.P. Home. They require that any new resident be sober for at least 30 days and pass a drug test. Random drug and breathalyzer tests take place during a resident’s stay. An 11 p.m. curfew is strictly enforced. Residents must be working or looking for work, and must pay rent. They must attend Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings and house meetings. They must assist with chores. The list goes on.
Violation of the rules will mean expulsion from the house, said Dave Herr, the house manager.
“If you break a rule, you go. It’s real simple,” Thiem said. “There’s just zero tolerance on drugs or alcohol. If you drink or use, you’re done. Now if you mess up your first time, and you’re straight with us about it, you still have to leave, but after 30 days, if you’ve kept sober, you can come back in.”
The goal of having so many rules is to provide structure, a framework that will hopefully help keep the men from falling back into old, familiar habits.
“Once you establish that you have a strict set of rules, the guys that really want to stay sober, can,” said board member Tony Stanish. “This really gives you a solid place for time out, to get your feet pointed in the right direction.”
Residents typically stay an average six to nine months.
“We have people who have stayed here 12 [months]” Thiem said. “After 12, we recommend that they start looking, but we don’t literally boot them out. It depends on the individual and what their situation is.”
David Bennsky is the senior resident at the J.P. Home and has been there for almost a year. A Southern Maryland native, he grew up in Waldorf and graduated from Chopticon High School.
After high school, Bennsky attended the Sheffield Institute for the Recording Arts in Phoenix, Md., where he earned a degree in audio engineering and music production.
Two years ago, Bennsky said he was diagnosed with episodic ataxia, a genetic neurological disorder that causes periodic bouts of poor coordination and balance and a number of other potential side effects, according to the National Institutes of Health’s online Genetics Home Reference website. Bennsky broke up with his wife around that time.
“It kind of drove me to violate a peace order 17 times and do crazy stuff,” Bennsky said, which he said was “more or less alcohol and drug induced behavior.”
Bennsky said he spent time in jail and at a rehab center in St. Mary’s County before being put in touch with the J.P. Home.
“I got in contact with Dave [Herr], we talked about it, and within a week they said yes,” Bennsky said.
Bennsky said the J.P. Home has been a tremendous help to him.
“I needed to learn how to live again and this place has taught me how to do that,” Bennsky said.
Bennsky said he has now been in drug and alcohol free for 13 months.
“The best thing that ever happened to me is the J.P. Home, absolutely,” Bennsky said.
“I’ve seen God’s handprints on … the J.P. Home from the day we started up to right now. Every time something looks like it might be questionable, it always works out. God only knows how and why, but it does,” Thiem said.
More information can be found at www.jphome-md.org.
