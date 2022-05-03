A Waldorf man will spend the next 40 years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in a vicious attack in October 2019.
Deon Lennard Johnson, 26, of Waldorf was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Judge Donine Carrington-Martin on Thursday, April 28.
“You are someone who the victims took into their home on numerous occasions and considered family. No one thought you would do what you did, but actions speak, and we’ve got to pay for our actions,” the judge told Johnson during sentencing.
Johnson received 30 years for felony second-degree attempted murder with 10 years suspended, and 25 years for felony first-degree assault with five years suspended, to make the 40-year active sentence.
A three-year sentence for misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary and a 90-day sentence for violating a protection order where ordered to be served in concurrence with the felony first-degree assault charge.
Prosecutors asked for a 50-year prison sentence for Johnson due to the level of harm, which Jonathan Beattie, assistant state’s attorney, called “excessive.”
“This is one of the most heinous and horrific cases that I’ve seen,” Beattie said.
While the sentence was much higher than the guidelines of four to 18 years, which the defense attorneys advocated for, Johnson’s relationship to the victims and the “viscous and heinous nature” of the crime was used as reasons by the prosecution for the higher sentence.
Defense attorneys argued that Johnson suffered from a number of mental health issues that may have contributed to the attack.
Attorneys stated that Johnson, who did not speak at the sentencing, feels “an incredible amount of remorse” for what happened on Oct. 2, 2019.
Johnson was found guilty on Dec. 10, 2021, for breaking into a home in the 200 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy.
When he broke into the home he encountered and attacked Gloria Butler, stabbing her 15 times before chasing after her daughter, Kyverra Butler, whom he had been in a previous relationship with. Johnson stabbed Kyverra Butler 20 times and fled the scene as officers arrived.
Both were flown to Prince George’s County Hospital Center for treatment after the attack, and both survived their injuries.
Once released, Johnson will serve five years of supervised probation and pay restitution to the Butlers.