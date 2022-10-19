Susie Thompson is the executive director of The Jude House, which is looking to expand its services.
Michelle Asmussen is the special programs coordinator at The Jude House in Charles County.
For the past 50 years, The Jude House has provided addiction treatment for residents across Charles County and beyond.
The center currently maintains a facility for men on Crain Highway that holds about 50 men, as well as a small center for women that currently holds five women.
The exact location of that campus was withheld by The Jude House on safety grounds.
As the center advances into its 51st year, the organization is setting its sights on the future to create a rehabilitation campus on a new 7-acre property in Bel Alton.
“We can make a recovery campus instead of having it spread out,” Susie Thompson, executive director of the Jude House, told Southern Maryland News.
The first part of the plan is to open a brand new, multi-floor building to host 25 men and women that would include spaces for case management and group work along with other amenities.
According to Michelle Asmussen, the goal is to create a space on the property to take individuals through their entire recovery process right on site.
“The vision is a campus to take them from the beginning stages of treatment all the way through independent living,” Asmussen said.
The upgraded facility would be a great help to the patients of Jude House, all of whom are medicaid patients that go through a six- to nine-month rehabilitation program.
While construction has yet to begin, the building is expected to cost between $3 million and $5 million.
Thompson said The Jude House plans to seek funding through legislative bond initiatives and fundraising events such as a masquerade gala at the Waldorf Jaycees on Oct. 28.
The goal of this month’s event is to raise about $50,000 toward the construction of the new facility in what Thompson hopes will become an annual fundraising event.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the events tab on The Jude House’s website at thejudehouse.org.
Helping the most vulnerable
According to Thompson, many of the residents come to The Jude House through the criminal justice system.
“We’re helping people that can’t necessarily afford treatment or don’t have the resources to get the treatment that they need,” Thompson said.
Patients are currently treated in group and individual meetings with personal therapists, and receive vocational and job skills training to help reintegrate into society.
The center also provides personal medical care, family intervention programs, parenting classes and other services.
The Jude House also has a certified peer specialist program for patients that can transition into helping others in their recovery process.
“The program really gave me a foundation to be able to remain in recovery and then give back,” Crystal Summers, a counselor and clinical coordinator at Jude House, said.
Summers was originally a patient and completed the program in 2016.
The Jude House is also planning to start other programs such as a family treatment program to help reunite patients with their families.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
