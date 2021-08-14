A Charles County District Court Judge tossed out a case made by a White Plains man that Walmart Stores Inc. violated his rights in an incident in November 2019.
The verdict came Aug. 11 after some courthouse drama before the case was heard.
District Court Judge Robert Wilcox ruled that Jerry Feith, 79, did not have sufficient evidence that Walmart violated his First Amendment rights when he was asked to leave the store on Nov. 30, 2019.
Feith alleged that when he entered the Walmart on Drury Drive in La Plata, he was asked to leave the store by employees due to wearing a hat in support of former President Donald Trump.
When he went to leave, Feith said he was walking slowly when he was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing, though those charges were dismissed in January 2020.
Feith asked for a monetary judgement of $2,500 in the case, accusing Walmart of false imprisonment in the case, saying that the actions were politically motivated.
“I believe that the motivation had to be from Walmart,” Feith said after the trial. “I’ve been going to the store for years and I like the employees and they like me.”
The signature wide-brimmed hat emblazoned with former president's name that Feith often wears seemed to have become a topic before the trial even began last week. When Feith entered the courtroom, he was asked to remove the hat by an officer, as per courthouse procedures, and the two had a conversation before Feith stepped out.
Feith took the badge number of two officers before returning to the courtroom carrying — but not wearing — the hat.
During opening statements, Feith accused Walmart of conspiring against him, referring to the company as "Marxist" on several occasions.
However, Attorney Elaine Ruth Wilford, who represented Walmart in the case, said associates at the store did not confine Feith at any time, and that Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies handled the arrests, not the store's security staff.
Martin Strong, asset protection associate at the La Plata Walmart, testified that Feith was asked to leave after sliding what turned out to be a political pamphlet into his pocket.
Strong testified that he had a previous conversation with Feith about handing out political pamphlets as the store has a no-soliciting policy.
Strong further testified he received permission from management to ask Feith to leave the store, but when Feith declined, Charles sheriff's deputies became involved.
When Feith began taking pictures of the officers as they were escorting him out, officers decided to arrest him, Strong said during questioning.
Wilford and Strong declined to comment after the trial.
Wilcox said in rendering his judgement that while he admired Feith’s political zeal, Walmart was within its rights to not allow him to pass pamphlets in the store, and Feith admitted during questioning that he was not detained by Walmart staff.
This was the third recent defeat in court for Feith, who had filed three cases in November and December last year.
Feith attempted to sue Tracy Dickerson, Charles County elections board director, for allegedly not responding to three of his complaints related to the 2020 election. That case was dismissed on April 7.
Feith had requested a judgement of $1 and for the judge in the case, Robert B. Riddle, to order a response from the elections board to his complaints.
Another civil suit against Peter Halikman was thrown out on April 5, where Feith asked for $5,000 in compensation after he said he was expelled from Shaare Tikvah Synagogue.
Feith said some in the synagogue didn’t like the wide-brimmed hat with materials in support of Trump that he had during services.