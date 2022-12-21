Last week, the first day of the new Charles County board of commissioners got off to a chaotic start when Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) revealed that a sitting commissioner had been censured.
When contacted by Southern Maryland News in the days after the Dec. 13 meeting, Bowling said he took a stand to protect employees working for Charles County government.
However, neither Bowling or any other commissioners would own up to who was censured, an act supposedly done behind closed doors during an executive session 2½ years ago but only mentioned for the first time in public last week.
“In 24 years in government service this is the most blatant act of bullying and discrimination I’ve ever seen,” Bowling said.
The commissioner said he filed a civil rights complaint “on behalf of several” county government employees on Dec. 14.
Bowling said that on June 9, 2020, the Charles commissioners voted to censure a fellow commissioner for acts described as bullying and discriminatory against a county employee.
Bowling would not confirm the name of the commissioner to Southern Maryland News, citing potential legal action, but did say that a vote to censure the commissioner involved was taken.
According to a copy of the June 9, 2020, minutes viewed by Southern Maryland News, the commissioners went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter at about 1:07 p.m. that day.
All sitting commissioners at the time were present for the meeting and were joined by Eric Paltell and Bernadette Sargent, outside counsel, to review the findings of an investigation into claims against a commissioner accused of bullying.
The minutes state that once the overview of the investigation was complete, a vote took place on specific recommended actions based on Paltell’s recommendations, which passed 4-1.
Bowling, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), former Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D) and Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) voted yes.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) voted against the specified actions.
Coates did not return multiple calls this week for comment from Southern Maryland News.
A local television station identified Coates (D) as the commissioner that was censured, though the station did not cite a source.
During the June 9, 2020, meeting, commissioners also reached consensus related to changes to the commissioners’ rules of procedures that was brought to open session.
The commissioners then returned from open session to approve the change prohibiting discrimination, harassment and bullying directed at county employees by any commissioner.
The amendment also created a complaint process to bring attention to any bullying and empowered the county’s director of human resources to investigate such claims. It also prohibited commissioners from taking retaliatory actions against any employee that makes a complaint against a commissioner.
The commissioners voted 4-1 in open session to approve the changes regarding discrimination and harassment, with Coates again being the lone no vote.
Stewart, who also refused last week and this week to name the commissioner censured citing legal counsel, said in a phone interview this week that every county employee should be protected against discrimination and bullying, and that holding a personnel vote on Dec. 13 with that commissioner participating could set up legal troubles for commissioners.
The censure supposedly limited one commissioner from voting on personnel changes related to a particular employee, identified through multiple sources as Mark Belton, county administrator, due to alleged discrimination. Belton is white and Coates is Black.
A spokesperson with Charles County Government told Southern Maryland News that Marc Belton was on administrative leave from Dec. 13 to Jan. 10.
The spokesperson added that the leave was not given as the result of any punitive action and that Belton is still the county administrator.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Collins for comment, who would not return a phone call but did provided the following statement: “I understand that there may be questions following the board’s most recent meeting, however due to the confidential nature of personnel matters, I am unable to elaborate beyond noting there is a pending legal question about limitations on a commissioner’s voting authority. The county is actively working to resolve this question by a judge or equivalent legal authority. I want to reassure the public that Charles County government is operating and intact and I, along with my fellow elected officials, continue to work on the behalf of all residents.”
Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D), who started his first term in office on Dec. 13 in the midst of the chaotic meeting, said he was not pleased in how the meeting broke down.
“Robert’s Rules of Order broke down,” Patterson said of the Dec. 13 meeting, adding that he was disappointed that people couldn’t disagree without being disagreeable.
Patterson also stated that he would have preferred to speak on the record on Dec. 13 instead of going to a closed session to avoid the appearance of participating in “backroom deals” on the issue.
Whether the issue could flare up again at a commissioners’ meeting remains to be seen. The board is scheduled to return on Jan. 11 hold a public hearing on a bill that would prohibit firearms possession within 100 yards of county-owned buildings.
A regular meeting is expected to be held the day before, but as of now official word has not been sent.
