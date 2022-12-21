New board takes office

Ralph E. Patterson II (D), center, officially joined the Charles County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Patterson starts his first term as District 4 representative after defeating former Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci in July and Republican Challenger Stacey A. Lehn in the November General Election. Other commissioners re-elected, all Democrats, are Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, left, Thomasina “Sina” Coates, Amanda Stewart and Gilbert “BJ” Bowling.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

Last week, the first day of the new Charles County board of commissioners got off to a chaotic start when Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) revealed that a sitting commissioner had been censured.

When contacted by Southern Maryland News in the days after the Dec. 13 meeting, Bowling said he took a stand to protect employees working for Charles County government.


