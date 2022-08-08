A juvenile has been charged in the alleged assault of a fellow student at the Westlake High School summer program in Waldorf.
The alleged assault happened just after noon on Aug. 4 in one of the stairwells at Westlake High School.
The students were allegedly involved in an altercation when the alleged victim’s phone fell out of his pocket.
According to a release from the Charles County Sherif’s Office, the suspect grabbed the phone and ran out of the building while being chased by the other student.
The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the alleged victim when he was asked to return the phone.
The school resource officer was notified of the alleged assault. Patrol officers located the suspect in a nearby neighborhood and allegedly recovered both the phone and a replica firearm.
The suspect was charged on a juvenile offense report for felony first-degree assault and theft and released to their parent.
Juveniles arrested in armed robbery
On Aug. 1, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mall Circle in Waldorf for reports of an alleged robbery.
When officers arrived they met with a juvenile who reported that two suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court and brandished a firearm.
The suspects allegedly stole his jacket and shoes before fleeing the scene on foot.
Officers allegedly found the suspects, a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, and took them into custody.
A replica AR-15 style pellet gun was allegedly recovered from one of the suspects.
Both were charged on juvenile offense reports for felony armed robbery and released to their parents.
An investigation into the case is ongoing.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
