A juvenile has been charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon after an alleged incident last week on Jameson Court in Indian Head, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, officers were called to the area of Jameson Court for reports of an armed juvenile chasing another juvenile.
Officers arrived and took the child into custody along with a weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun.
After consultations with the Charles County State's Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon and released to his mother.
Officers do not know why the suspect was chasing the other juvenile and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Edwards at 301-609-3283 ext. 0730.
In other news, Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat of mass violence at Milton Somers Middle School on Dec. 1, according to a press release from the agency.
According to the release, a student at the school allegedly made statements to several other students about his intention to bring a gun to the school and cause harm to others.
One of the students then informed the school resource officer, who then initiated an investigation. The resource officer and school administrator notified the juvenile’s parents and a home safety check was performed.
Due to the age of the child, no criminal charges were filed but the student faces disciplinary action through the Charles County public school system.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Duley at 301-609-3282, ext. 494.