Two juveniles are in custody after shots were fired at St. Charles Town Center on Sunday.
A 16-year-old juvenile has been charged as an adult with felony attempted murder, felony first-degree assault and other charges, while a 17-year-old juvenile was charged as an adult on undisclosed weapons charges.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office did not release the name of either of the teenagers charged in a press release sent Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, police responded responded to the St. Charles Town Center at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday after reports of gunshots in the mall.
A preliminary investigation showed the two juveniles and an unidentified adult were arguing with a pair of adults at a store in the mall when the argument spilled into the main area of the mall.
During the argument, a scuffle appeared to break out and the 16-year-old juvenile allegedly drew a firearm and aimed at one of the adults.
The adult attempted to lunge at the teen to stop him from discharging the weapon, but the 16-year-old fired a shot that missed the adult and struck a glass window of a business in the mall. The juveniles then fled the scene, according to police.
The 17-year-old allegedly picked up the weapon and hid it under a dumpster outside the mall.
No injuries from gunfire were reported in the alleged incident.
The sheriff's office is working to determine how the 16-year-old acquired a firearm.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office credited witness descriptions with a quick recovery of both the weapon and the suspects.
A video on Tik Tok appears to have captured the moments leading up to the shooting.
In the video, three men can be seen standing near a makeup counter when a fourth man wearing a green tracksuit runs toward them before he is pushed by a man wearing all black with a baseball cap.
The two men can be seen preparing to get into an altercation when another man in a black jacket is seen backing up from the two combatants and out of view of the camera.
A few moments later, a gunshot can be heard and shoppers are seen running for cover.
Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene and cleared the mall and assisted in escorting shoppers that had sheltered in place in the mall. Maryland State Police assisted in the response to Sunday’s shooting.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-699-6499.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.