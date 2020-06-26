Kayak adventures open to veterans, active duty military

On June 20, Team River Runners, in partnership with VConnections, kicked-off its Summer Series Kayaking Adventures. The original April date was postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They offer free kayaking adventures to all active military, service-disabled veterans and their families and a get to know your military neighbors to all residents in the southern Maryland region. They have a full schedule of adventures planned this season throughout the region. To learn more or to register, visit www.teamriverrunner.org/maryland-southern-maryland or www.facebook.com/vconnections.
Reopening of school survey now online
Charles County Public Schools is in the early stages of planning for the reopening of schools in the fall. Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill and the Board of Education want opinions and feedback from parents.
A brief survey is available for parent input and includes questions about distance learning, transportation preferences, meals and on-site learning. The survey is available in English at ccboe.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a4VfD80TGAZNK5L. A Spanish version is posted at ccboe.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bEGdwQ8nUgIRNv7. The survey closes at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Earlier this month, Hill appointed five school system committees to provide suggestions on possible options for reopening at the end of August. The committees include Elementary, Middle and High schools as well as operations and safety.
CCPS staff will present a reopening plan to the Board of Education for approval by early August. Additionally, CCPS is conducting a virtual community town hall on Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. CCPS will post additional details on the school system website, www.ccboe.com, about the town hall, including how parents can participate.
Sheriff’s office announces National Night Out change
To ensure the community remains safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at the recommendation of the National Association of Town Watch, is postponing National Night Out from August 4 to a tentative date of Tuesday, October 6, according to a CCSO news release.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.
Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Typically, these events include block parties, cookouts and other fun events. For decades, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has received awards and acknowledgement from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention for having some of the largest numbers of neighborhoods registered to participate.
For more information about NNO in Charles County, contact Connie Gray, community organizer, at 301-932-3080. For more information about National Night out in general, visit natw.org/.
July Maryland bar exam postponed
Maryland’s 2020 Uniform Bar Examination, which was scheduled to take place July 28-29 at the Baltimore Convention Center, has been postponed, according to a news release from the Maryland Judiciary..
The Maryland Court of Appeals issued an administrative order, May 26, postponing the July 2020 Bar Exam due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 9-10, at multiple locations, which will be determined and announced at a later date. Various factors were taken into consideration, including the number of exam filings received by the May 20 filing deadline, as well as discussions between the State Board of Law Examiners (SBLE) and the governor’s chief legal counsel. SBLE concluded it could not administer a single-site bar exam in July 2020.
The board’s ability to administer the UBE on Sept. 9-10 will depend on the status of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland and public health recommendations regarding group gatherings and social distancing.
There will be no new, additional, or extended application filing periods because of this delay. Applications timely filed by the May 20 filing deadline will be carried over automatically to the September administration. Requests for the board to accept late-filed applications, pursuant to Maryland Rule 19-206(d) and Board Rule 2, will be addressed pursuant to those rules.
The administrative order postponing the exam suspends Maryland Rule 19-203(b), which requires the board to schedule the exam each July and February. To read the administrative order, go to: mdcourts.gov/sites/default/files/admin-orders/20200526postponementofthejuly2020marylandbarexamination.pdf.
Get COVID-19 commuting tips online
Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and Commuter Connections teamed up to help workers commute with confidence as the Southern Maryland and National Capital regions re-open their businesses. The Commuter Connections webpage contains tips on how to keep yourself safe during a commute, as well as information on what local transportation providers are doing to make shared commuting as safe as possible: www.commuterconnections.org/covid19-commuting/.
VA encourages use of online resources
To help reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center, health care professionals ask that veterans use VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions, according to a VA press release. The VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
Telephone or video appointments: Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Prescription refills and safety: Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
Text message reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to receive automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Mental health information and resources: The VA’s information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
To make an appointment with the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center, call 202-745-8000, option 2 or press option 3 to speak with the nurse advice line.
For the latest news and information about the medical center, go to www.washingtondc.va.gov.