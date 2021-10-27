Implementation of new school funding plans and mandated curriculums were two of the big topics during the Charles County Board of Education’s annual legislative breakfast.
Members of the school board and other school system officials were joined by Charles County commissioners and the six-member Charles legislative delegation on Monday morning to discuss legislative positions ahead of next January’s Maryland General Assembly session.
“It’s always interesting to get local input on what goes on at the state level,” Del. C. T. Wilson (D-Charles) said. “I think it’s very important for us to have these meetings and make sure they know where we stand and they know where we stand.”
The event began with a short presentation led by Christina Miller, coordinator of district innovation, on how the public school system plans to deal with implementing the standards of the far-reaching Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The sprawling education reform bill was passed by the Maryland General Assembly during the most recent session and places new requirements on local education jurisdictions.
“We have positioned ourselves to be in a good spot when it comes to reaching out and making relationships with various stakeholders because this is not just the work of the school system,” Miller said.
Miller said that the district had created steering committees for five major policy areas affected by the Blueprint, which is based on recommendations by the state’s Kirwan Commission, that cover early childhood education, teacher diversity, college and career readiness, resources and accountability.
Those committees include system employees, government officials, members of the Education Association of Charles County and community stakeholders. The committees are designed to help guide the school system on how policies currently in place can align with the bill.
The district also previewed a four-level track to help create higher quality teachers and administrators, which would reward teachers for earning degrees and national board certifications.
School board opposes mandatory curriculum
The Charles school board also stated that it was against any legislation that would impose mandatory curriculum changes on local jurisdictions as apart of their four-page legislative position document.
According to the text, the board was in opposition to any legislative directives on curriculum, stating that such mandates “rarely recognize the difficulties in balancing all of the needs of the students.”
Wilson, who proposed House Bill 11, disagreed with that assertion. HB 11 would have required school boards to develop standards of teaching African American history in social studies classes and implement them in the 2022-20223 school year.
“A lot of times in schools we’re teaching nostalgia, not history,” Wilson said, stating that there was a compelling state interest in mandating certain subjects.
Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) also took issue with the board’s statement of “disjointed” methods from the General Assembly, stating that she would like to hear comments on certain bills to hear their position instead of flatly dismissing all legislation regarding curriculum.
Navarro was also asked by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) about the district’s plan for Fresh Start Academy, which would house kindergarten through second grade students with a history of behavioral issues.
Navarro stated that she had asked for a followup study, but had not yet brought a recommendation to the board of education.
Ellis, part of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, stated that experts they had spoke with had condemned the plan.
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) was more forceful in her condemnation of Fresh Start, stating that the move would disproportionately effect minority children.
“I said it was shameful. I believe it is shameful,” Davis said.
