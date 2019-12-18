Despite a rainy and cold start, nearly 10,000 people attended the seventh annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market over the weekend at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. The market was lit up with thousands of holiday lights and numerous Christmas displays.
Santa Claus, who arrived on a fire truck Friday, a live Nativity Scene, school-aged entertainers, over 150 vendors and a fireworks display on Saturday, punctuated the Christmas season event.
Charles Gardiner, a Charles County Fair director and committee chairman for the event, said he proposed the event in 2012 when he was president of the Charles County Fair board of directors. The event has grown both in scope and in the number of attendees since then.
“We envisioned the market as an old-fashioned Christmas event focusing on Jesus Christ and Santa Claus. I know that is not politically correct, but that is what I wanted,” Gardiner said.
“Attendance is really dependent on the weather during this time of year, so it does vary each season,” Gardiner, a lifelong Charles County resident, added. The committee had hoped that the trend in increasing attendance over the past few years that reached 12,000 last year would continue, but Gardiner reported that the final count for this year is estimated to be less than 10,000.
The event was marred by a steady rain through midday Saturday.
In the roomy central building of the event, where Santa lit the Christmas tree, it was shirt sleeve warm and a sharp comparison to the chilly and wet tunnels of lights and displays along the sidewalks that visitors took to reach the vendors.
Gardiner said two-thirds of the gate receipts for the $3 tickets are earmarked as donations. “One-third goes to the Southern Maryland Food Bank while another third goes to the Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services and the Charles County Volunteer Firemen's Association,” he said.
The other third of the gate receipts, along with fees for the 175 vendor spaces at the event, are used to cover operation expenses, he said. He noted, “Some vendors purchased more than one vendor space for the Kris Kringle Market.”
Larry Lathrop, a volunteer whose official title for the event was vendor coordinator, was also responsible for setting up all the Christmas light displays on the grounds. He said he has been a volunteer at the Kringle Market for the seven years of its existence.
A Charles County resident since he moved here in 1979 from Prince George’s County, Lathrop has his own lawn care business in the county. For the Kris Kringle Market, he paid his four-person staff to attend and help with the event.
Lathrop said that the event has grown each year from initially 3,000 market goers to about 12,000 last year. He added that all the work at the Market is done by Charles County Fair Association volunteers.
The volunteers and his staff started installing the Christmas displays and lights two months before the event. “Two months to set it up, and we hope to have it all down and put away by Wednesday,” he said.
According to the Charles County Fair Association, the event was modeled after the famous markets in Germany. In addition to holiday food, vendors provided handmade crafts from local artists and crafters and shopping at business booths.
Children’s activities included face painting, events run by the 4-H club and a meeting with Santa Claus. Adults and children both watched the Christmas tree lighting and the fireworks display, and listened to strolling carolers and music from local school choruses and bands.
Additionally, there was an array of sales by nonprofit groups such as the Boy Scouts, children’s activities, a lighted holiday path and Christmas village. The Historic McConchie One-Room School was also open.
Volunteers from the La Plata United Methodist Church created a living nativity scene this year with costumes made by the coordinator for the scene, Pat Brennan of La Plata.
One vendor, Teachers with Cameras, represents a local fine art and nature photographer husband and wife team. The business is operated by Sue and Bill Cassidy, who are retired teachers from the Charles County school system and are active in the local arts community.
“We only do about 12 craft shows a year. I think we paid about two-twenty-five for our vendor spot, here. That is an extremely good price for three days,” Sue said. “And they provide electricity hookups for the booths.”
The Sue and Bill Cassidy were selling products emblazoned with their photographs as well as fine art prints of their art.
The commercial vendors had separate buildings for their booths, while some of the booths in the buildings for arts and crafts vendors were dedicated to church and civic groups.
A video about this year’s market was also available on YouTube under “Kris Kringle Christmas Market 2019”
Over three dozen local businesses and civic groups were official sponsors for the three-day event.