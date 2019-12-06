Above left, on Nov. 26, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md. 5th) visited the Charles Street Bakery in La Plata where Sodexo Executive Chef Fred Johnson has been working with the bakery to create the U.S. Capitol Gingerbread House, a culinary replica of the capitol building which was unveiled Tuesday and can be found on the first floor of the south wing across from the Memorial Door in the Statehouse Visitor’s Center. Johnson added some finishing touches on the dome last week. The whole project took almost two months to make. This is the third year Johnson has recreated the Capitol Building in gingerbread form. Above, Hoyer points out a detail while Kimberly Ecle, an employee at Charles Street Bakery, right, places a replica of the Statue of Freedom on top, and Johnson and Charles Street Bakery owner Deborah Taylor watch. Above right, Johnson, district executive chef for the U.S. House of Representatives, center, poses with Ecle and Taylor, who both assisted in the creation of the gingerbread replica of the U.S. Capitol Building. Taylor said, “We couldn’t have done it without my staff covering everything else while we worked on this.” Below right, The replica of the Statue of Freedom, which rests on top of the U.S. Capitol Building, is made from chocolate.