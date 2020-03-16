A single-vehicle car crash Friday morning claimed the life of a Nanjemoy man, according to a Maryland State Police news release.
On March 13, at approximately 10:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision report.
According to the Maryland State Police, the collision, involving one vehicle, took place on Hawthorne Road (Route 225) in the area of Arlough Place.
Troopers investigating the collision discovered the vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Sentra, was operated by 24-year-old William Wayne Bowie of Nanjemoy.
Bowie, traveling westbound, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, according to police. Bowie was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-391-1200.