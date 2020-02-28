Following a reception at the La Plata Town Hall Monday night, Mayor Jeannine E. James formally announced at the town council meeting that the town has been recognized as the first Bird City Maryland and that the town was also adopting the purple martin as its official bird.
Chris Eberly, executive director of the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, presented a framed certificate to the town in recognition of this honor, followed by Gretchen Harman from the office of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) who presented the governor’s proclamation recognizing the town’s new title.
James noted in the town Hall meeting that Annapolis was recently recognized as the second Bird City of Maryland.
“We are very excited to have the designation of being Maryland’s very first Bird City! One of the great benefits of being a Bird City is that it brings people together, builds community spirit, and makes our community a nicer place to live. Great things are happening in La Plata!” the mayor exclaimed.
“The Town of La Plata is proud to be Maryland’s very first Bird City. We have a strong, connected community that values our natural environment,” she added.
Earlier, both Eberly and Danielle Mandley, director of Legislative Services/town clerk, noted that La Plata had completed the lengthy application process and was recognized by the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership prior to the later approval of Annapolis.
Talking about the origins of the designation, Mandley said, “The Southern Maryland Audubon Society and the Port Tobacco River Conservancy are partners with the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership.”
“They approached the town because they heard about the town’s efforts to protect the environment though our Keep La Plata Beautiful and the standards included in our new zoning codes,” she said.
“They encouraged the town to apply. There were a lot of requirements and it took a lot to get the application together. Fortunately, because of the town’s ongoing efforts we were able to meet the standards,” Mandley added.
Lynne Wheeler, whose three year term as president of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society ended in 2019, said, “I took a lead in working with the application process with Mandley when discussions began in the spring [of] 2019.”
“I continued to actively assist to its final submission to the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, which the SMAS is a partner,” she said.
“This has been an exciting program that MBCP formulated and we look forward to working with other local governments in Southern Maryland to protect the habitat and bird population we care about,” Wheeler said.
Hal Delaplane, president of the Conservancy for Charles County, added, ”The Conservancy for Charles County is pleased to join the partnership for making La Plata Maryland’s first Bird City. It’s a win for the birds, for the community, for education and for connecting people with nature — a win-win-win-win.”
Mandley said, “It’s not something you just adopt. You really have to meet certain standards that are required.”
She added that the town started the Keep La Plata Beautiful program about two years ago when it became apparent that certain areas in the town were beginning to have a littering problem. The beautification program is an affiliate of the Keep America Beautiful program through the state.
“It is about being clean, green and beautiful,” Mandley said.
“We expanded on it to include habitats and the arts. So we are finding that all these initiatives are tied together and that is why we have so many going on right now,” she said. “So, Keep La Plata Beautiful is definitely the lead on this. Our planning department has a big role. They have a done a lot with our zoning codes and environmental protection standards to improve conditions and enhance the requirements for development. “
Jeanine Harrington, director of planning for the town said, “The Town of La Plata Planning Department has worked with the planning commission to create a Resource Protection Standards Chapter in order to provide additional regulations that will protect environmental resources and habitats for birds within the town.”
“These new provisions will provide protection standards for sensitive areas including forests, streams, wetlands, flood plains, Forest Interior Dwelling Species, habitats of a threatened or endangered species, steep slopes, hydric soils, and highly erodible soils,” she said. “Together with the Bird City program the town can become a protected environment for our wildlife.”
Mandley said that there is no monetary award attached to the recognition but it is expected to increase tourism. She noted that the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership did provide the outdoor banners and indoor signs that are announcing La Plata as the first Bird City of Maryland.
Mandley pointed out that the town’s Tilghman Lake Park has a number of trails that are used for bird watching.
“The library actually holds bird walks, and schedules them throughout the year. They have a couple walks through their yearly program at Tilghman Lake,” she said.
“Wills Park is another one. There’s a wooded area there. The park is actually a 9 acre park,” she said.
“The Bird City program is coming strictly out of the Bird Conservation Partnership,” Eberly said. “Actually this concept is popping up in a number of different states now. I think Wisconsin was probably the first state to do it and we talked to the Bird City Wisconsin people quite a bit.”
“We are working with a few communities, so I am guessing that by the end of the year we should have five or six Bird Cities,” he said.
Eberly said that the MBCP started around 2014. During the next five years the partnerships were solidified and goals established, with the MBCP recently becoming a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
“Currently the United States Fish and Wild Life Service donates office space in Annapolis [for us] and the Maryland Department of Natural resources funds the director’s salary with a state wildlife grant,” Eberly said.