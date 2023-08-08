Impending wind and rain did little to dampen the smiles on the faces of students and staff alike on Aug. 7 as the Charles public school system welcomed its first charter school.

Phoenix International School of the Arts held a ribbon cutting celebration three weeks ahead of the first day of classes on Aug. 28 at the Catalpa Drive campus in La Plata.


  

