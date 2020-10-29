Faith Temple Baptist Church, located on East Hawthorne Drive in La Plata, has been conducting free food pantry distributions every other week for any families that may be in need of support.
On Oct. 24, the church conducted another pantry to service families in need. The pantry has been open the second and fourth Saturdays of every month from noon to 2 p.m.
The Rev. Kevin Simmons said all who are in need are welcome to come out. Simmons said the church has been giving back to the community even before the novel coronavirus pandemic and has expanded efforts since then.
The pastor said the church also gives food to people who are homeless in the area and is happy to help the community in any way they can.
“We try to carry out the spirit of Jesus to be a blessing to the community and giving back through the food pantry,” Simmons said.
Simmons said the church wants to get a bigger word out to the community about the church’s pantry and other events. He said normally 20-30 families come to the food pantry each time but would like a bigger turnout to support the community.
Simmons said the church is currently funding all of the food being given out, but would like more public support in the future to continually service the needy population. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page, Faith Temple Free Food Pantry Distribution. Times, dates and location are provided.
