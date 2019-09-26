La Plata community center funds approved

The La Plata Town Council voted Monday evening to appropriate funds to convert an unused town-owned building into a community center that supporters believe could become a model for the county and state.
The emergency ordinance enacted by the town council authorized the transfer of $25,000 from unassigned fund balance to an account dedicated to the maintenance and repair of the building, which had formerly served as the La Plata Police Department's headquarters on Dorchester Road. The building has been vacant since 2005.
An emergency ordinance designation means that the funds can be released immediately.
As reported last week, the proposal to use the empty building as a community center was developed by the Dorchester Community Center Alliance, a coalition of local organizations led by Haven of Rest Ministries pastor Romeo McClarry. Town clerk Danielle Mandley and Police Chief Carl Schinner are members of the alliance's advisory board.
The community center is intended to serve local youth from the fifth through ninth grades, many of whom are so-called "latchkey kids" because their parents hold down multiple jobs or commute out of the county to work, leaving them unsupervised during the afternoons and early evenings.
Some of the improvements being discussed for the new community center include the installation of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp, new asphalt for basketball courts and cookouts, and a rebuilt or new garage for board and arcade games.
During a work session last week, La Plata's operations manager Robert Stahl said he hoped to reduce expenses on the ramp and asphalt by arranging for the town's construction contractor to do the work while in town for other projects.
Programs that the alliance hopes to bring to the new community center include sports, mentoring, after-school tutoring and life skills development. In testimony before the town council last month, McClarry said that he believed the approach can serve as a "working model" that can be replicated elsewhere in Charles County, particularly in Waldorf.
During Monday's meeting at the La Plata Town Hall, the town council also adopted a resolution authorizing Stahl to enter into a contract with two local companies to begin tackling urgent road repairs around town.
The town will sign contract agreements with C.A. Bean Inc. and W&W Striping Inc. to mill, pave and stripe roads that have been identified as top priorities on the town's road maintenance priority list.
Stahl told the Maryland Independent that the road maintenance list currently identifies around 20 streets that require repaving within the next two years. Stahl said he hopes to have the list of streets that will be covered by the contracts ready by mid-October.
