On Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, the home of 76-year-old Jim Dunbar burst into flames.
Dunbar, a Charles County resident and retired Navy veteran of three years, was doing yard work when things took a frightening turn.
Dunbar had just cut down a hazardous tree with the help of a friend. After his friend's departure, he cut up the tree while burning leaves that he had raked neatly into piles.
"I was cutting up this tree that we had cut down, and you know, going back and forth, raking more leaves to the pile and stuff,” said Dunbar. “I don't know if there was a little breeze that came along; it's hard to tell when you are running a chainsaw. I went to rake some more leaves and noticed the leaves had caught fire between the shed and the house."
Dunbar immediately tried to dial 911 but did not have cell reception to make the call.
"I don't have anybody that lives around me or anything; I don't have internet here,” said Dunbar. “The one time in my life I needed 911, and it didn't work. It might have been able to save the house if I got the phone call in 15 minutes earlier."
Dunbar scrambled into his home to find his truck keys in a desperate attempt to drive to his neighbor's home, who lives over a half mile away, to call for help. As Dunbar searched for his keys, the fire began protruding into his home.
"I couldn't find the key, and by then, the sheds were really burned pretty good, and it was just like somebody threw a brick through the window right beside the sheds," said Dunbar. "The glass shattered and the flames started coming into the house."
Dunbar decided to drive his tractor to his neighbor's home in his desperate attempt to save his beloved house. By the time he reached them, and the fire department was on the scene, the flames had spread rapidly throughout his home.
"By the time they got here, the whole side of the house was on fire," said Dunbar. "I didn't have the key, and the pickup truck was beside the house, and by the time I got back, it was on fire."
Dunbar's expensive sawmill was also in shambles; it had been stored in one of the sheds that caught fire. "The power unit for the sawmill burned up the diesel engine; that's another big loss," he said.
Dunbar and his pet cat, Sage, were the only two at the house at the time of the fire, and thankfully, they both escaped unscathed.
"The cat was in the house,” said Fawn Kildoo, Dunbar’s daughter. “She was upstairs when the fire started, and he left the door open when he went to get help. We didn't see the cat for a couple of days, and we thought the cat was gone, but she survived. She came back; we were really happy."
Kildoo and her sister, Holly Dunbar, started a GoFundMe fundraiser for their father to relieve some of his financial losses. Due to a lapse of insurance, Dunbar did not have homeowners’ insurance on the home, which he and his late wife built together in the 1970s.
"I wanted to do something for him because he's probably not as well organized; he is a little overwhelmed with things," Kildoo said. "A lot of people were asking how they can help, so we put this together."
So far, the fundraiser has raised $14,270 out of the $50,000 goal Kildoo set on the website, including an estimated $6,000 from mail-in checks, according to Kildoo.
"Unfortunately, he did not have insurance on the house, so we are going to need a heck of a lot more than that," said Kildoo. "But it's definitely going to help. We totally appreciate everyone's donations; it's been very generous of people."
One hardship for this family has included the loss of precious family photos and treasures. "Right now, I'm in salvage mode," Jim Dunbar said. "It's surprising how many pictures survived — stuff fell on it and they didn't burn up."
The fundraiser is still open for donations, with funds being used for demolition and disposal costs, rebuilding, appliances, furnishings and houseware, according to the fundraising page. Dunbar is hoping to build a log home on his property in the future.