La Plata considering engineering services for wastewater, stormwater systems

The La Plata Town Council on Monday approved a request by town operations manager Robert Stahl to bring a pair of resolutions to the council for approval that would allow the town’s wastewater reclamation facility to expand its capacity over time and would help the town meet state requirements for impervious surface area reductions.
During Monday’s work session, Stahl reviewed a proposal from Annapolis-based civil engineering firm McCrone to increase the processing capacity of the plant’s four existing wastewater treatment tanks by an estimated 250,000 gallons each.
Stahl said that the proposal would allow the town to increase the capacity of the four tanks, called modules, one at a time to meet incremental increases in demand as the town continues to build out without having to construct new modules, which would be more expensive.
The plant’s current capacity is 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day. Stahl said recently the plant has been averaging around 900,000 gallons per day, though during last year’s heavy rains the plant was averaging closer to 1.25 million gallons a day, a number that Stahl described as “concerning.”
The modifications would involve removing the modules’ sediment settling tanks, called clarifiers, and installing a separate clarifier elsewhere on the plant grounds that would serve all of the modules. The space gained in each module, Stahl said, could then be used for additional wastewater treatment.
Stahl noted that the town budget includes funds for the construction of a new equalization tank, which provides a steady flow of wastewater into the individual modules.
The additional capacity gained from modifying the existing modules would be able to handle wastewater from 5,000-6,000 additional homes, or roughly the number of houses that can be built in the remaining undeveloped sections of La Plata.
Stahl said he did not recommend that the town undertake modifications of all four modules at once, but rather incrementally over the course of a decade or more as required to meet demand.
“The likelihood that I will see all four of these modules modified is probably low,” Stahl said, saying that the task would likely be completed on “someone else’s tenure.”
The town may also decide to construct additional modules to serve neighborhoods that are currently on septic systems, Stahl explained.
Stahl pointed to the effects of Monday’s heavy downpour that triggered flash flood warnings around the county as an example of why such expansion is needed, however.
“Today was a major problem,” Stahl said. “We had an inch of rain in 20 minutes.”
Town manager Brent Manuel agreed with Stahl’s recommendation, noting that “It’s an incremental approach based on demand.”
In response to a question from Mayor Jeannine James about the length of the design process, Stahl said that he expected that McCrone would be able to prepare the design in about a year.
The estimated cost of the design study is $329,560. The town already has $500,000 budgeted for wastewater treatment plant designs.
Stahl is also seeking a resolution from the town council to allow him to engage Soltesz Inc. of Waldorf to develop a strategy for improving water quality treatment for 20% of the impervious surfaces in the town that do not currently meet state standards for storm water management.
The plan is required for all jurisdictions that have a five-year, state-issued storm sewer permit.
La Plata has approximately 80 storage-type storm water management facilities that were constructed to pre-2000 standards, which means that the water that drains into them from parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, rooftops and other artificial surfaces may not be filtering out sufficient amounts of nitrogen and phosphorous from the water in accordance with the latest environmental standards.
Soltesz estimates that the town will have to restore 125 acres of untreated impervious surface to comply with the permit requirements. The firm provided an estimate of $100,000 for the development of a cost-effective plan for identifying and treating qualifying impervious sites.
Stahl noted that overall the town is already filtering out significantly more nitrogen and phosphorous from storm water runoff than required, which entitles the town to credits for the difference. Stahl said if the town chooses, it could sell those credits to Charles County to help that jurisdiction offset its excess nitrogen and phosphorous contaminants.
The remediation plan will also allow the town to adjust its storm water fees in future budgets.
“We’re creating a data driven process that will give [Stahl] and the council as well as staff an opportunity to take a proactive look at how we fund [the town’s storm water management systems], and will also benefit us if we go out and look for funding,” Manuel explained.
Twitter: @PaulIndyNews