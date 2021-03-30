Two mixed use residential/commercial annexations are being considered by La Plata town staff.
The town council heard from C&K Properties and Hawthorne Development LLC about their petitions during a March 16 work session.
Town Clerk Danielle Mandley said a consensus was reached by council for the petitioners to continue working with town staff on the annexation requests before the petitions are brought back to council.
C&K Properties is proposing to annex 20.7 acres near Rosewick Road and Washington Avenue on the north side of town. Included in the plan is seven-tenths of an acre owned by the estate of Leila Hicks and 5.87 acres of right-of-way owned by Charles County.
Their “Villages of Rosewick” includes 232 multi-family units totaling 232,000 square feet in multiple buildings and 72,000 square feet of commercial space. Recreational areas could include a picnic shelter/pavilion, pickleball courts and walking paths.
Hawthorne Development is planning to annex 53.2 acres near Quailwood Parkway and Hawthorne Road on the west side of town.
Their plan includes 143 single family detached units, 58 townhomes and 32,000 square feet of commercial space.
As part of the “Hawthorne Yards” proposal, Hawthorne is looking to acquire 5.7 acres from James B. Hooper and 1.2 acres from SWB Holdings LLC.
On Monday, Mayor Jeannine James said that both proposals have been in the works for a number of years, especially the Rosewick proposal, which began before she was seated on council four years ago.
The Rosewick site “is a perfect location for what they’re proposing because it doesn’t impact Washington Avenue. It’s easy in, easy out on Rosewick” Road, James said.
She noted that there is some discussion on whether to make the Villages of Rosewick residential units age-restricted.
Hawthorne Yards “has really listened to the town’s concerns on density,” which were also raised by residents of the neighboring Quailwood subdivision, she said.
James noted that during the March 16 work session, the council was “proffering ... what can you give us? We did a little give-and-take.”
The land that makes up most of both plans is mostly vacant, James said. A house exists on the Hicks property on the north, and there may be one or two houses on the Hawthorne Yards property, she said.
Local attorney Stephen H. Scott is representing both petitioners. A phone message left with Scott was not returned by press time.
