The process to amend the La Plata Town Council's procedure of rules got a little bit easier after a vote on Tuesday allowed revisions to how amendments are voted on.
Council members voted 3-2 to allow adoptions of amendments to the rules as long as the council has a quorum and there is an affirmative vote from a majority of those present.
The new rule adds to section 8-6 of the La Plata Town Council Rules of Procedure that outlined that the rules may be amended at any regular meeting or at any properly called special meeting that includes amendment to the rules as one of the stated purposes of the meeting.
While the change only affects votes on the rules of procedure, there was some initial confusion as some believed the change would include votes on resolutions and other town matters.
“There should be checks and balances in governance, that’s good policy 101,” Maggie Larik of La Plata said as she read a statement penned by her neighbor and fellow La Plata resident Donna Jenkins.
“Getting by with a vote of 2 [on rules of procedure] would give me some pause,” Councilman James Goldsmith added.
However, Mayor Jeannine James was quick to clarify that the new rule would not make any changes to the rules governing the business of the town.
“It’s not for the resolutions, its not for ordinances,” James said.
Votes on resolutions and ordinances are governed by Section 6-1 of the La Plata Town Council Rules of Procedure, according to a copy of the rules obtained by Southern Maryland News.
Section 6-1 outlines that no ordinances or resolution can be passed without favorable votes of the majority of the members of the town council, regardless of quorum size. Quorum is defined as three members of the town council.
However, that explanation was not enough to sway some members of the council who expressed their concerns on approving changes to the rules of procedure with the minimum amount of council members.
“If we’ve not got a quorum, we don’t want the ... government to grind to a halt. But if there are substantive changes to how we do business, we should have more [members present],” Councilman Matt Trollinger said.
Trollinger was joined by councilman David Jenkins in voting no, while James, Goldsmith and Councilwoman Evalyne Bryant-Ward voted yes.
In other council news, the council unanimously approved a five-year contract with C.A Bean Inc. for road paving and overlay operations in the town. Paving will be conducted via the town's road maintenance priority list.
Bobby Stahl, the town's director of operations, said during the meeting that a review of what streets are up for repaving with the council will be conducted in April.