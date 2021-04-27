By a vote of 3-0 with two members abstaining, the La Plata Town Council approved $3,000 pay raises for the mayor and council members effective May 10.
Mayor Jeannine James and councilman Matt Simpson recused themselves from the vote since they could or would benefit from it. James is up for re-election on May 4 without a challenger, while Simpson faces former councilman Jim Goldsmith in Ward 1.
With the increases, the pay for council members will increase from $12,000 to $15,000 per year, while the mayor's pay goes from $18,000 to $21,000.
Tax rate hearing held
Also during the meeting, council hosted a public hearing on the proposed tax rates, which include leaving the real property tax rate at 32 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Council candidate David Jenkins asked why the council was determining the tax rate before approving the fiscal 2022 budget. Town treasurer Kevin Greenville replied that they wanted to get tax bills out to residents sooner.
On Tuesday, April 27, he said this would allow the town to send its tax rates to Charles County and the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation to produce tax bills in a timely manner. He noted that the county bills and collects all real property taxes on behalf of the town.
Council voted to keep the record open for comments until 4 p.m. May 5.
Pension requests considered
Several town police officers and others requested that the council add town police into the state's retirement system, the Law Enforcement Officers' Pension System, or LEOPS.
Police Capt. Chris Becker said that currently police officers in the town have to work 34 years to retire with benefits if they begin at age 22 compared to 25 years with LEOPS.
He requested the town set aside $1 million for this move, along with an additional amount for other town employees, who are set to receive a 3% raise.
James, the town's mayor, noted that the current budget proposal doesn't include the LEOPS addition, which she said would cost $1.4 million initially, plus $400,000 each year.
Becker said that LEOPS funding was considered earlier in the budget process but was removed.
Simpson suggested raising the real property tax rate, and noted that it hasn't been raised for a number of years.
"We have structural deficits," the councilman said. "If not now, when? Someone has to be the 'bad guy.'"
Councilman Brent Finagin agreed and said he suggested early on to increase the tax rate to fund LEOPS and other things.
"It's unfortunate we've been given a 'come to Jesus' movement two weeks before council adjourns," he said, referring to a new council taking over on May 10. "The tax rate's going to have to go up to pay for these services. The next council's going to have to seriously consider doing this."
"I would charge the next council to look at this as well," said councilwoman Paddy Mudd. "It has to be across the board and include other employees."
Town resident Bob Kiesel said the labor pool for law enforcement officers is down across the state, noting there is a "smaller pool of those who have the ability and desire to be police officers."
"The culture between police and citizens right now is very strained," Sgt. Matt Norris said.
"LEOPS is important," Norris said. "It adds an incentive to get the employees we need and keep the ones we already have."
"There's going to be some problems with doing away with the" Maryland Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, Norris said, referring to Maryland House Bill 670, which Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed but the General Assembly overrode by votes of 31-16 and 95-42 earlier this month. Sen. Katherine Ann Klausmeier (D-Baltimore County) and Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford) were the lone Democrats to vote against the override in heavily-partisan votes.
Maryland was the first state to approve a police officers' bill of rights in 1974, and about 20 states adopted similar laws setting due process procedure for investigating police misconduct, according to WBAL-TV.
Brendan Smith, a Calvert County resident who has been with the La Plata Police Department for two years, said he would have to work another 30 years to retire with the department.
Smith said that if he did so, he would get 30% to 35% of his average salary for the last five years he worked for the department. "I can't afford to be employed here 30 years for that money," he said.
"With proposed developments and constant annexing of properties into the town, we're going to increase 10-fold. We're gonna have to bring people in," Smith said. "I don't know too many people who want to be police officers."
Smith added that, with the loss of the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, "I can't recommend anybody become an officer. The town is really shooting itself in the foot" without changing the town's police pension system.
"It's time for LEOPS. The past legislative session was the most anti-police legislative session in the state's history," said Ward 2 council candidate Jonathan Norris.
Officer Robert Tippett said he was offered a $20,000 sign-on bonus and a 20-year retirement to go to Anne Arundel County. "I chose to stay here because I love this town," he said. However, he said that without LEOPS, he can't see himself staying. "LEOPS is not a want, it's a need."
David Bailey, a St. Mary's County resident and president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 8, said that adding LEOPS to the town budget "keeps getting tabled. I don't know how you can get it to be a budget item, but it's not going to go away."