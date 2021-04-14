The town of La Plata's draft budget proposal for fiscal 2022 includes five new positions.
Kevin Greenville, town treasurer, told the council during an April 13 work session that the proposal includes the following new positions: wastewater treatment plant operator in training, $51,840; treatment plant operator, $65,280; patrol officer candidate, $72,580; community policing officer, $79,260; and inspections manager, $102,760.
A current position — police department administrative aide — would get expanded hours under the draft due to increased demand because of the body-worn camera program, Greenville said.
The proposed $10.4 million general fund budget would be an increase of 17%, or $1.5 million, over the current budget.
Greenville noted that there is only $4,000 of debt in the general fund budget, which would go toward paying for the firehouse. That project will be paid off by June 2023, he said.
A proposed $10.8 million enterprise fund budget would be 37% more than the current one, or $2.9 million.
No changes are proposed for the real estate, public utilities and business personal property tax rates.
The town is estimated to get $56,045 more in gas tax revenue this year, town manager Brent Manuel said, a bump from $373,955 to $430,000.
As of June 30, the town is expected to have a general fund balance of $8.5 million.
La Plata is tentatively scheduled to receive $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, but that is not included in the draft budget.
Manuel noted that the budget includes a 1.8% cost-of-living-adjustment for all staff, effective July 1.
The town is proposing a $4.6 million capital improvement plan, the third year a CIP is included in the budget.
The budget includes a proposed 3% increase in water, sewer and trash fees, along with $1 per quarter increase in the stormwater fee and a 95-cent per quarter increase in recycling fee.
A public hearing on the town's budget, as well as the fee changes, is scheduled for Monday, May 24.