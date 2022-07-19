A project that could provide workforce housing to La Plata is one step closer to reality after the town council provided consensus on a letter of support for Magnolia Gardens Apartments.
Luke Patton, real estate development manager for Enterprise Community Development, presented the request to the La Plata council on July 12.
“It is always critical for us to have support of the town and the county and the state that we’re working in,” Patton said.
Enterprise Community Development asked for the letter to bolster its application for a grant through the Rural Maryland Property Investment Fund. The fund, authorized by the Maryland General Assembly in 2006, was created to support development in Maryland’s rural communities.
According to Patton, Enterprise Community Development was requesting $500,000 for its project to help cover infrastructure costs which total over $2 million. Some of those funds may be used to cover costs for a new pump station and major facilities fees.
Magnolia Gardens is planned as a 72-unit apartment complex at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Heritage Green Parkway.
The currently undeveloped site is bordered by a VanGo park and ride station to the north, train tracks to the east and SagePoint Gardens assisted living center to the west. A currently unoccupied structure also owned by SagePoint borders the future site to the south.
Scheduled to begin construction later this year, the complex will host 65 units of workforce housing, with 13 of those units reserved for persons with disabilities.
Eligibility for workforce housing units would be capped to workers making up to $77,400, which Patton said was higher than the average salary for much of the county labor force.
Residents eligible for the cap would be able to enjoy significantly lower rates than if the properties were sold for market rate.
Another seven units will be open for market rate purchases which do not have an income cap.
The property will host a computer center, community room with free Wi-Fi, services including building administration and other amenities.
However, a previous plan to to have one administrator live on site was nixed due to plans in the application submitted for the low-income tax credit did not have an option for a unit to be held for an administrator, a decision Mayor Jeannine James called “unfortunate”
“That’s such a selling point when people are apprehensive about new development, having an on-site property manager is very attractive,” James said during the meeting.
Councilwoman Evalyne Bryant-Ward questioned Patton on the need for the grant to complete the project.
Patton said a rise in interest rates and construction costs created a need for increased funding for the project, but said the grant was only one means of closing the funding gap.
Other forms of funding are being examined, but Patton did not elaborate on what they were examining during The meeting.