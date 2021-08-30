The La Plata Town Council voted to enter into a modified five-year agreement with its current water meter supplier to provide water monitoring services for area residents.
The resolution to enter into the contract with Mueller Water Products out of Cleveland, N.C., to use its WaterSmart support system passed unanimously during Tuesday’s council session. The system will replace the town’s current MI.NET service, which is in the process of being phased out.
However, the contract was amended to allow the town greater flexibility to exit the deal if current headaches with water monitoring continue. Issues between the town and Mueller Systems have grown as a massive project to fix faulty meters is scheduled to get underway Aug. 30 with an estimated completion time of 90-days.
According to the amended contract, the town will be able to exit the deal with no penalty in each of the first two years if tracking of town water meters falls below 95%.
The measurement will be based on the percentage of successful communications versus the expected rate of communications between the town and the remote meters to make the determination.
Kevin Greenville, town treasurer, said his team had been working on ways to amend the deal for a couple of months, adding that shortening the contract length would have added more costs to the project.
The WaterSmart software will allow users greater flexibility in paying their bill online and more accurately monitor their water usage online.
It will take between 30 and 60 days to get the WaterSmart system up and running, but Bobby Stahl, director of operations, said getting meters working remained the top priority.
“Until we get meters reading again, the data we’re getting even using WaterSmart is going to be mediocre at best,” Stahl said.
Rules of procedure adopted
The town council also unanimously passed guidelines for how the board will operate going forward. Among the new rules were an established meeting schedule for regular meetings and work sessions.
Town council work sessions are now officially scheduled to take place on the second and third Tuesdays of each month, with a regular meeting to take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Meetings can either be in-person in the council chambers at town hall or held virtually. Town council sessions have been held virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 16-page document also lays out rules and responsibilities for town officers, establishing agendas and other matters of conducting business.
Mayor Jeanine James praised the move as a way to bring structure to town business.
Local NAACP chapter honored
The council presented a proclamation honoring the Charles County NAACP ahead of the organization’s celebration of 80 years of service to the community.
“At the NAACP of Charles County we pride ourselves for fighting for all people, Black and brown people especially,” Dyotha R Sweat, chapter president, said.
The council proclaimed Sept. 8 will be known as Charles County NAACP #7016 Day in honor of the group’s fight to end racial discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
