La Plata went shopping this month for a new ordinance and found one.
The town council on Monday, Feb. 22, unanimously approved an ordinance to try to prevent abandoned shopping carts.
The purpose of the new law is to restrict the accumulation of wrecked, abandoned and dismantled shopping carts on public or private property. Abandoned shopping carts are a nuisance, can interfere with pedestrian and vehicular traffic and create conditions that lower property values and promote blight, according to the ordinance.
“Something needs to be done,” Mayor Jeanine James said at the council meeting.
Councilman Matt Simpson said town officials hope to cause business owners to police themselves.
The ordinance requires businesses with 25 or more shopping carts to come up with a written abandoned shopping cart prevention plan that is approved by the town and to retrieve carts within 18 hours. Two or more businesses may collaborate on such a plan.
The ordinance suggests use of electronic or disabling devices, courtesy clerks to accompany customers, security guards or a security deposit for use of a cart.
The ordinance takes effect on March 9. Any new business that the ordinance applies to after that date would be required to install a self-locking cart containment system.
Violations are a misdemeanor and fines are $100 for the first offense and $200 for subsequent offenses.
In other news, Councilwoman Paddy Mudd said the town will be getting a new roof on the train station museum at 101 Kent Ave.
On Feb. 23, Town Clerk Danielle Mandley said the roof is scheduled to be replaced during fiscal 2022. Mudd added that the caboose will be redone next year.
Police Chief Carl Schwinner noted that there has been an uptick in crime locally and regionally, and said he’s been in discussion with Sheriff Troy Berry (D) about it.
Bobby Stahl, the town’s director of operations, said town employees Mike Plumer and Joey Garner will be retiring soon after 30 and 24 years working for the public works department.
