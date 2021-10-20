The town of La Plata was one of a dozen municipalities to earn a Sustainable Maryland Certification during a recent ceremony.
The accolades were given as a part of the Maryland Municipal League’s annual fall conference on Oct. 12 during the Sustainable Maryland Awards Ceremony.
The announcement of the town’s inaugural certification was made by the Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland in a press release put out last week.
“We are excited to be one of the state’s newest Sustainable Maryland Certified communities,” La Plata Mayor Jeannie James said in the release.
The town earned high marks for becoming the first municipality in the state to achieve Bird City Maryland Status.
Bird City Maryland is an initiative created by the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership to recognize cities for enhancing the environment for birds.
According to the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership website, the award recognizes cities for enhancing the environment for birds and educating the public about the interactions between birds and people and the contributions birds make to a healthy community.
La Plata partnered with the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, the Port Tobacco River Conservancy and the Conservancy for Charles County to meet the standards set out by the Maryland Bird Conservation Program, including the recognition of World Migratory Bird Day.
According to a press release from the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, La Plata recognized the holiday through passage of a resolution in October 2019.
The town also earned high marks for a community based food system via the La Plata Farmers Market, held every Wednesday and Saturday in the parking lot of the Charles County courthouse.
According to the La Plata Sustainable Maryland Certification Report, the market sees about 600 visitors on Wednesdays and about 1,600 visitors on Saturdays. The market hosts between 7 and 10 vendors on Wednesdays, and between 20 and 35 on Saturdays, according to the report.
Distilleries, confectionaries, coffee markers and other organic food providers attend the twice a week event. A full list of participating groups can be found on the La Plata Farmers Market website.
The creation of a “Green Team” through the 2019 resolution to demonstrate support for participation in the program and the town’s commitment to a buy local campaign were also cited for reasons for the certification.
North Beach in Calvert County was the only other Southern Maryland jurisdiction to earn a Sustainable Maryland Certification in 2021.
The award was the second certification for the town in Calvert after an initial certification in 2017.
According to the Sustainable Maryland website, Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County registered for the program in 2015, but has yet to receive a certification.
Municipalities earn certification points for certain actions, including creating a mandatory Green Team and Green Team Action Plan which manages how an area meets Sustainable Maryland initiatives.
A minimum of 150 points are required for a community to receive certification.
“The work being done at the local level forms a foundation, by example and by action, for upward pressure on governments at all levels to take action to make our communities greener, cleaner and more resilient,” Mike Hunninghake, program manager for Sustainable Maryland, said.
The program also recognized a “Sustainability Champion,” a title given to the highest points scorer on their application. Rockville was scored as the Sustainability award winner for the second year in a row, amassing 600 points on their application.
