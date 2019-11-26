A La Plata family is using its own personal tragedy to help better the lives of local youth.
In January, Rhya Marohn and Sean Johnson experienced a parent’s worst nightmare when their 16-year-old son Carter Marohn-Johnson committed suicide. Carter, Sean and Rhya both said in a recent interview, was a fierce individualist person from the very beginning. While his sudden loss at a young age has been uniquely tough for the whole family, they have endeavored to create something positive in his honor: the Carter Marohn-Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Rhya readily admitted that as someone unreservedly enthusiastic about school — she holds both a law degree and a veterinary degree — she didn’t immediately understand why it didn’t appeal much to Carter. It took some adjustment, she said, but Carter was firmly of the mind that too many students go to college simply because they feel like they have to without considering all other options.
“He just wanted to do his own thing. … He wanted to live simply, he wanted to travel and work for himself,” Rhya said. “He didn’t care what people thought of him. I get pretty caught up in what people think of me, so that was pretty amazing to me.”
After meeting with the collision repair teacher at North Point High School, Rhya said, Carter did some research and realized that field seemed like something he could probably easily do for work once he graduated from high school. It wasn’t necessarily a grand passion of his, she noted, but it was a practical line of work, and he liked the instructor.
Rhya said Carter’s disenchantment with the traditional college experience began when he was in middle school.
“He wasn’t interested in jumping through hoops if he didn’t see the purpose,” Rhya said. “… He was like, ‘This makes no sense, why would I do this?’ Beginning in middle school he started to say he wasn’t all that interested in the advanced classes, so we compromised. … By the time we got to last year, he had me worked down to ‘OK, how fast can I finish high school so I can get out and do something?’”
Sean remembered his son as his constant partner on road trips. Carter was funny, and as good a friend as he was a brother to older sister Sydney, Sean said.
Rhya recalled being struck by the wide array of friends Carter had made in life when they held a celebration of life in his honor shortly after his death.
“He really didn’t judge. … He didn’t care what classes someone was taking, whether they were going to go to college, just let them do their thing,” Rhya said. “If they were a nice person, he’d hang out with them, and so he ended up with all different friends because of that.”
“I didn’t meet some of those friends until the celebration of life, honestly,” Sean added. There he met an array of people who were his son’s best friends which he said was incredible for him to see.
Although it wasn’t something they expected to ever have to do, Sean said the idea for the scholarship fund was almost immediate when they were planning his memorial.
“I mean, why would you ever contemplate needing to do something like that? But from the beginning, we knew we wanted to find kids who were like Carter, and not just a scholarship fund for the next highest academic flyer there was in the county,” Sean said. “A lot of the attributes Rhya mentioned that apply to Carter, I hope the ideal candidate is someone who’s looking for a little bit of help to carve their own path.”
“If we could’ve figured out how to run our own mini ‘Shark Tank’ operation where students could pitch their business ideas and we could underwrite it, that would’ve been something we’d have probably liked to do,” Sean added jokingly. “This is just a little more straightforward and practical. You don’t meet Mark Cuban in the process.”
“It’s hard to be a kid,” Rhya said. “There’s so much pressure to know what you should be doing and to figure it out. To me, this is just a small way to help someone. … I just want to help kids with something they really love doing, especially if it’s not your traditional thing because that’s what Carter was all about.”
Sean said they hope that through offering the scholarship, they reach out to kids whose interests may otherwise be ignored in a society where non-traditional pursuits are being pushed aside more and more.
“You’d hate to take away the one thing that gives someone some level of tolerating the school environment … and if we can encourage that type of exploration through the scholarship fund, that’s worth it,” Sean said.
The scholarship website, cartermjscholarship.com, is currently live. Sean said that while they’ll officially begin accepting applications for the first round Dec. 2, interested candidates are welcome to apply at any time. This year, they’ll offer four awards ranging from $500 to $1,500 and will announce the first round of winners next May. They hope the program exists for at least the next several years to continue spreading Carter’s legacy.
“We hope it becomes competitive as something that reaches students who might not typically be scanning for scholarship opportunities,” Sean said. “If this amount of money can help them do something they might not otherwise be able to … then we’ve done something really special to help carry Carter’s memory.”
Carter’s death has by no means been easy for the family, and Sean said finding things to be positive about is a continual challenge as they deal with his loss daily. However, he said, Carter’s short life was a positive one, and he and Rhya both value the chance to uplift youth who may otherwise lack a means of support.
“It’s hard to find that spot of comfort, but I think if you can take a step back from how painful it was and reflect on all these qualities he had that we admired — I mean, I admired my son — I can take pride in that,” Sean said.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews