Between 1 in 6,000 and 1 in 10,000 babies are born with spinal muscular atrophy each year.
That's according to spinalmuscularatrophy.net, a resource site for information on the condition known as SMA.
While the report called it one of the most common genetic conditions affecting children, it may be surprising to learn that only about 218 individuals are living with SMA in Maryland.
“We always say it’s the most common condition that you’ve never heard of because it was such a high mortality rate up until recently,” Traci High of La Plata told Southern Maryland News.
With new advancements in treatment, Traci’s two sons, Max, 16, and Alex, 11, now have an opportunity to live a full life.
According to a fact sheet from curesma.org, SMA is caused by the deletion or mutation of survival motor neuron gene 1, which provides instructions on how to create the protein essential to the function of nerves that control muscle movement.
A mutation or absence of the gene can lead to weakness in the muscles responsible for functions such as breathing and swallowing in children and adults.
Traci High told Southern Maryland News she first had concerns about her oldest son when he was about 3 months old. She noticed Max had not hit certain milestones for a 3-month-old such as being able to roll over or hold his head in line with his body when pulled to sit up.
They started with physical therapy and then eventually were referred to a geneticist who eventually confirmed the SMA diagnosis.
Max was diagnosed with Type 1 SMA, which is the most common form of the condition that accounts for about 60% of all cases.
Alex was diagnosed with Type 2 SMA, which is typically identified when a child is between 6 and 18 months old.
According to curesma.org, SMA types are based on age of onset and the highest physical milestone achieved, ranging from infancy (Type 1) to adulthood (Type 4).
Both High children developed SMA due to their parents carrying the faulty smn1 gene responsible for SMA, according to the mother.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that about one quarter of children born to parents who are both carriers have SMA.
While there were concerns that Max would not live to see his second birthday, he has defied the metrics to enjoy 16 birthdays.
Max attends North Point High School and is currently studying in the school’s biomedical technology program. He also has a love of Pokemon, which he enjoys with his father, Aaron High.
“He’s loved Pokemon his whole life,” Aaron said. “I try to make time for it every day like, ‘Let’s go do that man, let’s go crush some Pokemon.’”
Alex, who starts Piccowaxen Middle School this year, has his own gaming setup as well where he can play games such as Fortnite.
“You may not be able to do some stuff but you can almost adapt to it in similar ways,” Alex told Southern Maryland News.
Improved treatments have also increased the brothers' quality of life.
Max and Alex both take an at-home oral treatment known as Evrysdi, which helps lift and maintain levels of survival motor neurons in the bloodstream. The drug was approved in 2020 and is widely recognized as the first at-home treatment for SMA.
Despite the improved treatments and more positive outlook for the future, there are still some challenges for the family, such as ensuring illnesses don’t make their way into the home.
As SMA can affect the muscles that control coughing, some patients don’t have the ability to cough, which means respiratory illnesses such as the common cold can quickly develop into more severe conditions like pneumonia.
Traci remarked that their awareness of illnesses helped them with the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, especially for the sake of Max, whose condition is more severe.
“The first thing we do when we come home is wash our hands. … If any one of us exhibits any kind of sick symptoms we immediately start things like Cold-Eeze or other things that stop the replication of viruses,” Aaron said.
Max also has a a vibrating vest to break up mucus as he sleeps and other at-home devices to use when necessary.
As time progresses more efforts are being made to ensure that outcomes like the High family's are more common.
Evrysdi is one of a growing number of medications designed to enhance the numbers of survival motor protein in the bloodstream. Others include Spinraza, which is a quarterly injection to the spine given in quarterly doses after a four-dose initial period, and Zolgensma, an infusion treatment for children under two years old.
In addition, a growing number of states have begun screening newborns for SMA, including Maryland, which began screenings in 2019.
According to curesma.org, 48 states and the District of Columbia screen newborns for SMA as of earlier this year.
