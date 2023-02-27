A La Plata woman wanted for her alleged role in a February 2021 armed robbery has been apprehended by Charles sheriff’s officers and U.S. marshals.
Brooke Lynn Edmonds, 27, of La Plata, was arrested on Feb. 21, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Edmonds was served with a twelve-count indictment in March 2021 for three felonies for armed robbery, robbery and first-degree assault along with nine misdemeanors for her alleged role in a robbery on Feb. 5, 2021.
A bench warrant was issued in December 2021 after Edmonds failed to appear in Charles County Circuit Court for a status hearing.
She was eventually located in Baltimore and brought in by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U. S. Marshals Task Force Baltimore Group.
Edmonds was transported back to Charles County where she was ordered held without bond on Feb. 22.
According to charging documents, Edmonds was allegedly involved in the alleged assault and robbery of a 62-year-old man two years ago at an apartment in the 100 block of East Hawthorne Drive in La Plata.
The man went to the apartment to collect money that he was owed, but when an argument broke out between the occupants about how much money to give him, the man turned to leave the apartment.
Documents allege that Edmonds blocked the man from leaving the apartment before he was struck from behind by Raymond Edward Toye Jr., 38, of Waldorf.
Edmonds allegedly joined in on the assault, striking the man several times in the head with a metal bike lock.
Documents further state that the man was stabbed in the chest during the assault and surrendered $80 that he had in his pocket in an effort to escape the assault.
The man eventually broke free of Toye and tried to exit the complex, but Toye grabbed him and allegedly continued the assault.
The man was eventually able to break free and ran to a friend’s car where he was transported to the hospital.
Documents further state that an Android cellphone valued at $100 was also stolen from him at some point during the assault.
The man was eventually transported to George Washington University Hospital for treatment for his injuries that included several abrasions, contusions and a deep tissue stab wound to his upper torso.
Toye pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and possession of heroin for his role in the crime in August 2021.
According to case search, Toye failed to appear for his sentencing on Sept. 1, 2021, and was arrested on Sept. 7, 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.
Edmonds remains behind bars after a bail hearing on Feb. 23. A follow-up court date had not been scheduled as of press time.