At the first county commissioner’s meeting of the year, La Plata town officials got the green light to pursue a new artistic direction.
Mayor Jeannine James and director of legislative town services Danielle Mandley appeared before the board to discuss the process of applying with the state for designation as an Arts and Entertainment District. Last week’s discussion centered on getting the county’s blessing for the town to file a pre-application for consideration: If approved, once the process is finished, La Plata would become the second such district in Southern Maryland. Currently, Leonardtown is the only one in the region.
Last year, James told the board, the town was approached by the Charles County Arts Alliance about beginning the application process. The council had already “tossed around” the idea of applying, James said, but the additional interest effectively sealed the deal.
To succeed, James said, they’d need the board of commissioners’ full support, along with help from the county’s arts and tourism entities and the townspeople. This new designation, she said, would be a natural choice. Each year in the spring La Plata hosts ArtsFest on the grounds of town hall, James reminded the board, and is also home to Rocktoberfest in the fall, as well as the Port Tobacco Players theater. Those, she said, are just a small representation of the town’s embrace of the arts.
“We have the elements,” James said. “Now we’re trying to put it all together.”
Interest and support from the county is essential to even commencing the application process, James said, and is in fact required in the “lengthy” process.
She explained that they will likely not have their ducks in a row to apply until April next year.
A survey to gauge interest that was distributed online, Mandley said, had 188 respondents. “Across the board,” she said, those who replied said they supported the arts in Charles County. As the county seat, Mandley said, La Plata would be a natural choice for the county’s first arts district.
All their research, she said, had positive indicators. Ultimately, Mandley said, an arts and entertainment district designation would be “nothing but a benefit” for the town and county.
Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling (D) noted the tax incentives available for selected districts as a plus, along with its potential to encourage people to visit the county and avail themselves of its hotels and restaurants. Further, he noted, if La Plata gets selected, Indian Head would have a good template for success if they choose to pursue the application in the future.
“That’s the big benefit I’m looking at,” Bowling said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to confirm their interest and allow them to begin pursuing the designation by applying for intent to apply.
The commissioners also:
• Voted to sign a letter of support for state legislation that would authorize the College of Southern Maryland to develop the unified budget.
• Received an update from Lt. Christopher Pachik of the Salvation Army about the organization’s new location in Waldorf.
• Received a briefing from Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell on the status of the county’s legal initiatives and priorities as they relate to the current General Assembly session.
• Approved a budget amendment increase of $200,900 to pay for increased fees associated with a new plan review contractor. The costs will be funded from balance reserves from within the Inspection and Review Enterprise Fund.
• Approved a letter of support for Reliant Group Management, the owners of three apartment complexes in St. Charles, to approach the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to request transfer approval that would consolidate the budgets for three Housing Assistance Payment contracts into one.
• Received an award from the Maryland Breastfeeding Coalition in recognition of the lactation room in the government building.
• Proclaimed January as National Mentoring Month.
