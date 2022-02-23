The Town of La Plata and the University of Charles Regional Medical Center are coming together to help spread awareness of the onset symptoms of a stroke.
Through their Stroke Smart La Plata campaign, the town has become Maryland’s first “Stroke Smart Town,” according to a release put out on Tuesday.
“Learning to 'BE FAST' is a way for our residents to help improve community health outcomes and possibly save the life of a loved one,” Mayor Jeannine James said in the press release.
Education will be focused on teaching residents the BE FAST pattern used by the hospital to recognize a stroke, which focuses on balance, face, arms, speech and time. James said the town plans to promote the campaign with educational materials and other resources on the town website and at Town Hall.
If there is a sudden loss of balance, change in vision, drooping of the face or arm on one side, or slurred speech, residents are advised to call 911 immediately. Any of those symptoms could be evidence that a person may be having a stroke.
According to the American Stroke Association, the disease affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. A stroke is caused when blood vessels carrying oxygen and other nutrients to the brain are either blocked by clots or burst.
The rupture or blockage starves the brain of blood and oxygen, leading to the death of brain cells. The onset of a stroke can result in sudden loss of balance, vision issues, facial drooping, weakness and speech slurring.
Recognizing the symptoms and calling 911 could avoid serious complications or even death.
According to Shellee Stine, clinical programs coordinator and stroke coordinator for University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital, the center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center, which means the hospital can treat acute patients with Alteplase, a medication that breaks up clots and can help restore blood flow.
“For a patient to be considered for this medication, the arrival time to the hospital from symptom onset needs to be less than 4½ hours, but the sooner the better,” Stine said in the release.
The American Stroke Association says that strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and third leading cause of death in Maryland.