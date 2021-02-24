Transforming the old police station into a community center, complete with a pole barn and other amenities, is on the La Plata Town Council’s agenda.
A resolution approving a three-phase process for the planning of the new Dorchester Community Center is slated to come before La Plata Town Council on March 8, according to Town Clerk Danielle Mandley.
The council discussed the process during its Feb. 16 work session.
The funds for the center at 400 Dorchester Ave. will come from a $250,000 grant that the town got from the governor’s office last year, Mayor Jeannine James said.
“This is an exciting time,” she said, adding that the council wants the community to weigh in regarding concept plans, architecture and site design at the 5-acre site. “This is just a great time for La Plata.”
The community center opened last summer in an old doublewide trailer that local police previously used, James said. A back lot was converted to a basketball court and a shed was upgraded, thanks to an Eagle Scout’s project.
“There have been small groups of kids in and at the center for learning, recognition and for sports mentoring,” Mandley said in an email, adding that most activities have been outside or virtual.
“This has been a long time coming,” Councilwoman Paddy Mudd said.
The idea for the community center for at-risk youth had been percolating through the community for several years but didn’t officially get going until 2017, James said.
Initially, the community center will serve students in grades five through nine, she said.
Mandley said the La Plata council has two years to use the $250,000, noting that the town is “still on target.”
The Rev. Romeo McClarry, pastor of Haven of Rest Ministries, said he’s excited about the plan.
Community engagement is scheduled to be in April and May, according to a council document.
The center is meant to benefit the Kent Avenue Corridor.
Police Chief Carl Schinner and Bradford Edmonds of the Southern Maryland Sports and Learning Association are also involved.
