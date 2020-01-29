Over 70 community members and leaders were invited by the Dorchester Community Center Alliance to an open house to take a first look at the community center for youth in grades five through nine on Dorchester Avenue in La Plata. The center is expected to open for use in the spring.
Attendees learned that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently budgeted $250,000 in state funds for further improvements at the center. The General Assembly’s approval for the funds is expected March 7.
Attendees were also invited to provide feedback to the alliance over the future direction of the center, according to Danielle Mandley, director of Legislative Services and town clerk for La Plata. Mandley is also the alliance’s advisory board secretary and treasurer.
According to an advisory board publication, the community center will provide multiple computer stations, classrooms and sports activities along with social and life skills development when it opens.
It will also support mentoring programs by the Southern Maryland Sports and Learning Association, Queen in You and Girls Youth Empowerment. There are plans to add science, technology, engineering and math tutoring along with general tutoring.
According to Mandley, La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner initially saw the need for supporting the youth in the community a few years ago and met Romeo McClarry, pastor at Haven of Rest Ministries in La Plata, now director of the alliance’s advisory board, who helped promote the initiative to the community.
“Dr. Sonia Matthew from the SMSLA has been instrumental in establishing the programming for the center,” Mandley said.
To date, over $45,000 in town funds have been used to refurbish the primary building and pave the area in back for basketball courts, according to Schinner, who is also an advisory board member for the alliance. He added that donations of equipment and furniture for use in the center have certainly pushed that figure past $50,000.
Schinner, who has been police chief for La Plata for six years, said he originally proposed reprogramming $20,000 earmarked to study adding a second floor to the current police station.
The reprogramming proposal was approved by the town council for renovating and upgrading the old station so that it could be used as a community center.
Schinner said in addition to painting, “we redid the air conditioning system, put tile in and took a wall out so we had that big room.”
He added that the town council recently approved an additional $25,000 for paving the area behind the facility along with other upgrades.
La Plata Mayor Jeannine James said when she came on board and heard of the project, she was anxious to move on it right away, but was counseled by McClarry that the project would take some time.
James, who was in Annapolis during the open house, noted that recently, “we got hold of the governor’s ear and put in for a sizable amount.’
“They have right now in their budget 250 thousand dollars budgeted for the Dorchester Community Center,” she said.
“Our goal is to put up a pole barn that will be able to have regular indoor recreational activities for the kids — a place that will enhance the Dorchester community,” James added.
James said that the funds allocated by the governor’s office for the center needs to be approved by the Maryland Legislature on March 7.
Mandley said the La Plata Police Department relocated to its present location from the current center 15 years ago. Since then it had been a storage facility for the town.
Mandley added that the grounds of the center covers over 4 acres and that an additional storage building currently used by public works will be razed and replaced.
“The center will be operated solely by volunteers,” she said.
“Currently we are working on becoming our own nonprofit entity, the Dorchester Community Center,” she added.
“Some of our partners, who are already incorporated as nonprofit organizations, are currently accepting donations on behalf of the center and its activities,” Mandley said. “Once we are incorporated, we will be able to directly accept donations.”
“We are planning to open the center once programming is in place. Probably in the spring,” Mandley said.
McClarry, who has four children who graduated from McDonough High School, said that the major motivation for him to get involved centered on when he was a mentor at Milton M. Somers Middle school.
“I was there and I saw some sixth and seventh grade kids with police ankle bracelets on, and that just blew my mind. I said, No, this can’t be at this age. They are already marked,” McClarry said.
“So that is what sparked me to get this accomplished.”
“My belief is that you can really affect the quality of life when you have places where young people can go and have quality time,” Schinner said. “We had a couple of incidents when I first came here, and I was uncomfortable with it because it involved young people, mostly middle schoolers.
“I was looking for a place where the police and community could meet, especially those in middle school because they are so impressionable. We wanted to bring in partners who could tutor and help them.”
Coach Bradford Edmonds, a member of the SMSLA and an advisory board member for the Dorchester Community Center Alliance, said he saw the center as an opportunity for youth teams to practice.
Edmonds, a retired 26-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force last stationed at Andrews Air Force Base and a mentor at Milton M. Somers Middle School for a year and half, noted that he and fellow coach Carey Moore currently coach six middle school aged Amateur Athletic Union basketball teams called Team Zoom.
“We have literally been able to impact the performance, the grades of the kids because of our mentoring program that also improved their athletic ability and basketball skills,” Edmonds said. The center currently has two basketball and one football coach lined up, but Edmonds said coaches for other sports, such as soccer, will be added as interest grows.
“The impact of this center on the community will be huge. I foresee it growing quickly. A lot of parents, especially single parents, need that extra mentor, and they can find it here,” he added.