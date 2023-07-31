A La Plata man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in Waldorf on July 28.

Rodney Leroy Chase, 32, of La Plata was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and seven misdemeanors for weapons violations and reckless endangerment.


  

