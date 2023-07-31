A La Plata man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in Waldorf on July 28.
Rodney Leroy Chase, 32, of La Plata was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and seven misdemeanors for weapons violations and reckless endangerment.
At around 12:19 p.m. last Friday, Charles County sheriff’s officer Colin Stine responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Crain Highway for reports of a shooting.
As officers responded to the area, detectives observed a man wearing a gray T-shirt and wearing a ski mask leaving the area.
According to charging documents, the man, later identified as Chase, ran across Route 301 and Route 925 and was nearly struck by vehicles while crossing the road, according to police.
Detectives eventually tracked Chase to the 2200 block of Old Washington Road, but when detectives exited their vehicles Chase fled for a second time.
Officers were eventually able to corral him at a nearby hotel and took him into custody.
Detectives canvassed the area and allegedly located a handgun with a live round in the chamber. Casings located at the scene of the alleged shooting matched ammo loaded in the handgun.
No injuries were reported in the July 28 shooting, and police are not aware of who was the intended target.
A check of the Maryland Gun Center allegedly flagged Chase as being prohibited from owning a handgun. In addition, the handgun was allegedly reported stolen by the Montgomery Police Department in Alabama.
Chase was ordered held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center and he is due back in Charles County District Court on Aug. 25 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Stine at 301-609-3282, ext. 0672. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may do so by contacting Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.