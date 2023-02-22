A convicted sex offender from La Plata was arrested on Feb. 12 after allegedly following a teen to her home, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of La Plata was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of rogue and vagabond.
The search for Bunn began on Feb. 8 when the La Plata Police Department received complaints that a man, later identified as Bunn, allegedly followed a teenage girl through a department store in the town.
According to the Feb. 17 release from the sheriff’s office, Bunn left the store prior to the girl, but then followed her in his truck to her home.
The teen later spotted Bunn as he was allegedly going through her car and confronted him, causing Bunn to flee while the teen called 911.
The La Plata Police Department later obtained an arrest warrant against Bunn that was executed on Feb. 12. He was ordered held without bond and is due back in Charles County District Court on April 21.
Bunn was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002 after pleading guilty to charges related to two sexual assaults in Virginia.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bunn had approached the homes of women and struck up conversations with them and later broke into their homes to sexually assault them.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact either Detective Garner with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-6488 or Detective Roys with the La Plata Police Department at 301-934-1500, ext. 2649.