Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of La Plata was charged with rogue and vagabond on Feb. 12 after he allegedly followed a teenage girl to her home. 

A convicted sex offender from La Plata was arrested on Feb. 12 after allegedly following a teen to her home, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of La Plata was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of rogue and vagabond.


