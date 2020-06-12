La Plata man charged with assault, armed robbery

A La Plata man was charged with first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, robbery, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure after an event that took place June 3.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department Officer Smith, shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the La Plata Shopping Center for the report of a suspicious subject walking in and out of the woods.
Once on the scene, dispatchers provided a description of the subject, a white male about 5 feet, 10 inches in height wearing black clothing and a black ski mask.
Officers canvassed the entire parking lot as well as the wood line around the area but were not able to locate the subject. Officers stopped at a business at the end of their search to speak with the manager to see if he had seen the suspect walking by, when a priority call was dispatched saying that an armed robbery had just taken place at a separate business in the shopping center.
Already on-scene, officers responded to the business that made the call, at which time dispatchers provided the same description that was given in the first call. The suspect allegedly was fleeing the scene towards the southern end of the shopping center and moving toward Port Tobacco Road.
Contact was made with the business, where an employee stated she was the cashier when a suspicious white male entered the store. The employee stated the male stood out to her because as soon as he entered the store, he stood in the front motionless and just stared at her. She stated the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask.
The employee became worried and went to inform her manager. When she returned, the suspect was gone, but returned a few moments later and placed a soda can on the belt as if he intended to purchase it. He then allegedly flashed a large silver knife, placed it about six inches from her neck and said “give me all of the money.”
The employee said she froze in shock of what was happening and told the suspect she had to get the manager to open the safe. As she attempted to walk away, the suspect positioned himself in front of her and asked why she had to get the manager. The employee advised that the manager was the only person capable of opening the cash register.
At the time, several other customers in the store had witnessed the events and began to run to the rear of the store. The employee used the time that the suspect was distracted to run to the back of the store as well. Several customers and the employee were able to lock themselves in a bathroom and call police.
When the call for the robbery was first dispatched, officers made contact with a white male subject standing near the wood line at the south end of the shopping center. Additional officers responded and helped with detaining the suspect, who identified himself as Joshua Michael Holt, 18. Holt was patted down which resulted in finding a large silver folding knife in his left pocket.
A business manager said he had seen Holt earlier in the evening walking around the parking lot suspiciously with a black coat on and a black suitcase. At that moment, the manager saw the black suitcase on the ground in the business, which Holt allegedly admitted was his. He said he threw the suitcase over a fence as a prank saying, “I just wanted to see the faces of the employees when they go in there and see a random suitcase.”
Holt continually insisted that officers had the wrong guy and he did not rob anyone. Officers retrieved the employee from the business that was robbed to see if she could positively identify Holt as the suspect, but could not because he was wearing a ski mask at the time.
While returning the employee to her place of business, officers were approached by another witness who was sitting in his car while the suspect exited the store and took off his ski mask. The witness stated that if he saw the suspect again, he would be able to identify him. As soon as officers approached Holt with the witness, the witness allegedly stated, “yup, that’s him.”
Holt allegedly refused to speak or answer any questions. Officers viewed security footage that showed Holt allegedly tossing the black coat in front of the fence facing Port Tobacco Road and walking toward the wood line. It was determined Holt was attempting to change his clothes after the alleged robbery but was detained by officers before he could escape.
Holt was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he allegedly began to spontaneously utter about his involvement in the robbery. Holt allegedly said “I didn’t even rob them for money, I just needed to pay for my hotel room. Do you know how expensive hotel rooms are these days?”
Holt was released on his own recognizance on June 5. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy