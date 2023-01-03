A La Plata man is in custody after an alleged shooting on Dec. 31 left another man dead.
Cordell Earl Spicer, 26, was arrested and charged with two felonies for first-degree murder and first-degree assault as well as a single misdemeanor count of firearm use in a felony or violent crime.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata at around 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.
According to charging documents, Donnell Henry Hawkins, 30, of La Plata, was accosted by Spicer while walking near the intersection of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road.
Police said during the argument Spicer produced a handgun and began firing at Hawkins, who attempted to flee the scene.
Hawkins was struck several times and died as a result of his injuries.
Officers from the La Plata Police Department located the suspect in the area of Charles Street and Calvert Street and took Spicer into custody. Officers allegedly recovered a handgun in his possession.
Police say Spicer admitted to shooting Hawkins, who was identified as Spicer’s coworker.
Documents state the two were involved in a previous altercation earlier in the week.
Spicer was taken into custody and ordered held without bond on Jan. 1 and is due back in Charles County District Court on Jan. 27.