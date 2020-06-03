La Plata man charged with theft, rogue and vagabond

A La Plata man was charged with multiple counts of theft, rogue and vagabond and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after an event that took place May 21.
According to charging documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Phillips, at around 1 a.m., officers were conducting a patrol check through a parking lot on Old Washington Road. The area is known to officers to be a high drug use area.
While conducting a patrol check, officers observed an occupied vehicle parked in the rear corner of the parking lot and conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation. The vehicle was allegedly a 2006 Volkswagen passenger car and had one occupant in the driver’s seat.
The occupant was identified as Tyivon Rashawn Dozier, 20, and upon approaching the vehicle, officers could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana. Officers made contact with Dozier and could observe in plain view a pill bottle sitting in his lap. Dozier alleged he had no idea how the pill bottle got into his vehicle and that it had accidentally fallen into his lap as officers approached the vehicle.
Dozier handed the bottle to officers and it allegedly contained seven alprazolam pills that were prescribed to another person. Dozier alleged he did not know the person they were prescribed to. Officers asked Dozier if there were any other narcotics in the vehicle, to which he said no and that officers were welcome to search the rest of the vehicle.
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and two book bags were located on the passenger seat. One bag was a Dooney & Bourke designer purse, and inside the purse officers allegedly located multiple wallets with numerous identification cards and credit cards along with numerous items of value.
Dozier alleged that he did not know how the purse got into his vehicle but he did not place it in there. He allegedly could not provide a reason as to why the purse was in there, and officers were able to recognize the addresses on drivers’ licenses as places where cars had been broken into the previous night.
A review of reports of the previous night showed the purse along with the items inside of it were all allegedly stolen from multiple vehicles.
The first victim reported on the morning of May 20 to the sheriff’s office that her car was broken into overnight and multiple items were taken. The alleged stolen items located in Dozier’s vehicle included a wallet that contained the victim’s driver’s license, multiple credit cards, a social security card and miscellaneous medication items.
The items removed from the first victim’s vehicle had an approximate value of $140. The victim believed she left her vehicle unlocked overnight and that is how they were able to gain access to it.
The second victim whose items were allegedly located in the vehicle also reported on the morning of May 20 to the sheriff’s office that his car had been broken into overnight. The items stolen included a black wallet containing a driver’s license, military ID, government access cards and multiple bank cards as well as a black iPhone 6.
The items removed from the second victim’s vehicle had an approximate value of $55 and the victim was unsure how his car was broken into overnight, and believes that it may have been left unlocked.
A third victim’s items were allegedly recovered in the vehicle, who also reported the morning of May 20 that his car was broken into overnight. A Nikon camera and lens were recovered from the vehicle, with an estimated value of $500.
The fourth victim whose items were allegedly recovered included the prescription medication alprazolam, a Schedule IV dangerous controlled substance. The victim also reported the morning of May 20 that his car had been broken into overnight.
Other prescription medication was allegedly found inside the vehicle that also belonged to the fourth victim. The items that were stolen had a value of $120.
In the passenger seat, officers also located a separate green book bag allegedly containing three bullets and a bag with blue latex gloves. Officers alleged that the gloves were used when trying to commit crimes in an attempt to prevent leaving fingerprints behind.
Officers concluded that between the late hours of May 19 and early hours of May 20, Dozier allegedly entered four separate vehicles located on four different private properties. While inside the vehicles, he stole the listed property from the victims.
Dozier’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.
