A La Plata man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of J’Shaun Wallace, 19, of Waldorf.
Keishon Javontae Thompson, 20, of La Plata was found guilty of felony first-degree murder and four firearms-related misdemeanors on March 24, according to a release from the office of Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington (D) on Monday.
Thompson was convicted at the end of a five-day trial before Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West. It took three hours of deliberations for the jury to render their verdict.
On Dec. 6, 2020, officers responded to the 2900 block of Business Park Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Wallace with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced him dead at the scene.
A review of Wallace’s s cellphone found that Wallace and Thompson had previously arranged a shoe purchase prior to the shooting. Surveillance footage showed Wallace hand Thompson a pair of shoe insoles while the two were at the rear of an unnamed business.
Video surveillance then showed Thompson draw a handgun from the waistband of his pants and shoot Wallace once in the chest.
According to the release, Thompson attempted a second shot but missed.
A friend of the victim that was still on the scene heard the shots and got out of his car to find Wallace on the ground and called 911.
Thompson fled the scene before officers arrived.
A search of the Thompson’s residence found clothing consistent with what he was wearing on the day of the murder, and Thompson admitted guilt to detectives during the investigation.