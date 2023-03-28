Keishon Javontae Thompson

 Charles County Sheriff’s Office Photo

A La Plata man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of J’Shaun Wallace, 19, of Waldorf.

Keishon Javontae Thompson, 20, of La Plata was found guilty of felony first-degree murder and four firearms-related misdemeanors on March 24, according to a release from the office of Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington (D) on Monday.


