A La Plata man has been indicted in an alleged assault in May that left one man in the hospital.
Dewayne So Green, 27, of La Plata was indicted on July 29 for felony first-degree assault and six misdemeanors for second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, concealing a dangerous weapon and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Green was arrested in July in connection to an alleged assault at a park on May 12.
According to charging documents, Green and an unidentified man approached another man at a park in the 3200 block of Olde Village Drive in Bryans Road and asked if he could use his cellphone. When the man said 'no,' a verbal argument broke out and when the man turned to leave he was allegedly shoved to the ground.
Charging documents state that one of the men allegedly slammed the phone down on a bench before the altercation began. Green and the unidentified man allegedly struck the alleged victim in the back and in the back of the head several times before he managed to get back to his feet.
Green is accused of allegedly stabbing him in the shoulder once the man got back up.
The alleged victim as well as Green’s family members allegedly identified him as one of the assailants.
Green is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Aug. 26.
Lusby men charged with distributing crack cocaine
A pair of Lusby men were arrested on Aug. 9 after a traffic stop allegedly revealed cocaine, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Andre Elmore Gardner, 46, and Yanni Nathaniel Gardner, 24, were both arrested and charged with two felonies for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and two misdemeanor possession charges on Aug. 9.
According to charging documents, officers were in the area of Leonardtown Road and Bryantown Road when they observed a black Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound with tinted license plate covers.
When officers initiated the stop, they identified Yanni Gardner as the driver and allegedly detected the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle. When questioned about the marijuana, Andre Gardner allegedly stated that he smoked marijuana for his nerves.
A probable cause search allegedly found a small plastic bag full of psilocybin mushrooms and another bag containing crack-cocaine. Charging documents did not list a weight for either the crack cocaine or the mushrooms.
Both men were taken into custody and released from the Charles County Detention Center on $10,000 bonds.
Andre Gardner is due back in Charles County District Court on Sept. 9. A court date for Yanni Gardner was not listed on the Maryland CaseSearch database at the time of reporting.