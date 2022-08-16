A La Plata man has been indicted in an alleged assault in May that left one man in the hospital.

Dewayne So Green, 27, of La Plata was indicted on July 29 for felony first-degree assault and six misdemeanors for second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, concealing a dangerous weapon and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

