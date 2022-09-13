Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a La Plata man early Monday morning.
Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata was declared deceased at the scene, according to a release from Maryland State Police.
Savoy was a correctional officer for three years with the Charles County Sheriff's Office, according to a spokesperson. He served as a part of the custody and security section of the detention center.
"We are saddened by the death of correctional officer Savoy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues," Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in a statement.
Troopers were notified at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday about a crash on Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive, about 4 miles east of La Plata.
A preliminary investigation found that Savoy was ejected from the bike that was found in a ditch.
Route 488 was shut down for about four hours following the crash.
No other people or vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating.
Anyone with information into the case is asked to call the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack at 301-392-1200.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.